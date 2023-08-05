Smith goes back-to-back in high jump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hayden Smith made it back-to-back championships as he claimed gold in the high jump for the second year in a row at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which were held on Wednesday at Drake University in Iowa.
Smith, who is entering his senior year at Union High School and competes for the Union/A-C Valley track program, placed first in the men’s 17-18 year old division with a leap of 6 feet, 10.75 inches. He finished three inches above the second-place height. It’s also the height that he also used to win the title in 2022.