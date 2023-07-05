Smock shines as Mid-East all-stars rout Meadville/Vernon

TOWNVILLE -- Addie Smock had three hits, drove in four runs and combined with Paige Viele on a two-hitter Monday night as the Mid-East 10U girls cruised to an 18-3 three-inning win over Meadville/Vernon in the losers' bracket semifinals of the District 1 Little League softball all-star tournament.
Mid-East jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning and Meadville/Vernon answered with two in the bottom of the frame. However, Mid-East scored five runs in both the second and third innings to break the game wide open.
Landon Jones collected three hits and drove in four runs while also picking up the win on the mound as Oil City’s Junior League all-stars opened their tournament by taking down Cranberry in a 16-1 contest on Saturday.
RICHMOND — Addy Smock pitched all six innings to earn the win in the circle and also led the offense with two doubles and a pair of RBIs as Mid-East recorded an 8-3 win over Cochranton/Lakeview in the consolation bracket of the District 1 Little League 10U all-star girls softball tournament.
Perhaps Cranberry Little League coach Chip Jordan summed up Thursday night’s District 25 winners’ bracket final against Franklin the best when he said afterward, “It’s like when you go fishing and you know you’ve got one on the hook. Then, there’s a wiggle, they slip off the hook and then th…
MEADVILLE — Abigail Mawhinney and Hadley Frayer combined to hurl a no-hitter while Payton Phillips came a home run short of hitting for the cycle as Mid-East/Cochranton (MEC) rolled to a 21-0, four-inning win over Meadville/Vernon/Lakeview in a District 1 Little League 12U softball all-stars…
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night. Keller (9-3) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has surrendered one run in three of his four starts since allowing 15 across his previous three. The Pirates have won three of five after a season-worst 10-game losing streak. The five runs in the seventh all came before the first out was recorded. Josh Palacios had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Connor Joe and Henry Davis followed with two-run singles. San Diego has lost four straight and seven of nine to fall to 37-43.
After two straight days of rainouts, nothing — not even the haze and poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires — was going to dampen the excitement surrounding Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket game between Cranberry and Oil City in a District 25 12U Little League all-star game matchup.
BUTLER — Holden Goodman’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Carter Barrett with the game-winning run as the visiting Franklin 12U Little League all-stars topped Butler by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night in a winners’ bracket matchup.
Webco Industries will be the site of a special gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. today as IndyCar racer Santino Ferrucci and local racer Joe Lockhart will be on hand for an event that will feature giveaways, food trucks and a chance to get up close and personal with a couple of impressive race cars…
ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.
Franklin senior Trinity Edge added a final accolade to her stellar high school career by again being named the Region 4 pitcher of the year as District 10 announced its all-region softball teams for the 2023 season.
Very late toward dawn one Sunday morning as I was drifting off, Al Foster’s basketball exploits came to mind. You know Al: Oil City guy who scored 51 points in a 1918 game for the Oilers. I wondered how many points he ended up with that season. Hmm…
Jack Ogoreuc, a 16-year-old rifle shooter, has qualified for state competitions in his precision class. He will compete in multiple events, including the American Legion National Championships, and Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) national matches and the 3-Position Air Rifle Championship…
EUGENE, Ore. — Just a few weeks after defending his PIAA state championship, Union’s Hayden Smith set the bar — pun intended — even higher as he tied for second place in the high jump on Saturday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
According to Jeannie Ritchey, the acting Venango County treasurer, landowner antlerless licenses will be available for purchase beginning today while fur-taker and resident’s antlerless licenses will go on sale on Monday, June 26.
In what has rapidly become one of the biggest area events of the year, Two Mile Run County Park will once again play host this weekend to several of the nation’s top archers for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship.
Lakeview’s Lydia Reed was named the Region 1 athlete of the year while Oil City’s Baine Snyder and Kallie Smith and Franklin’s Olivia Rondinelli were each selected to the first team in Region 3 as District 10 released its 2023 all-region girls track and field teams on Tuesday.
Franklin Little League hosted its 1st Annual Kevin Porter Memorial baseball tournament this past weekend at the Miller-Sibley Complex and included a brief ceremony in which Porter was named as the inaugural inductee to the league’s new Wall of Fame.
Franklin junior Caleb Prettyman and Lakeview senior Colson Jenkins were each named as their respective region athlete of the year as District 10 announced its all-region boys track and field teams for the 2023 season.
DuBOIS — Cranberry girls softball coach Chrissy Shumaker sensed something was different with her team prior to Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal against the undefeated Everett Warriors at Heindl Field.
ELYSBURG — Keystone High School senior Josh Beal was the overall winner and top male varsity shooter in the 2023 Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League, which was held this past Sunday at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association grounds.
Brooklyn DePriest of Colorado, the son of an Oil City High School graduate, was named recently to the United States Snowboard Team and will compete in August in the Junior Worlds, an international competition in New Zealand for riders under 18 years of age who are top ranked in their respect…
Two-thirds of the way through the 2023 softball season, the Cranberry Berries were like a bobber being tossed about in a raging sea — in fact, they were the epitome of up-and-down, sporting a 7-7 record deep into the regular-season schedule.