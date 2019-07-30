Soapbox Derby winners

Breylin Hagerty, Aeris Arthur and Aaron English each took home first-place trophies in their respective age groups on Saturday in the 17th Annual Venango Fatherhood Initiative Soapbox Derby, which was held in Rocky Grove.
Hagerty claimed the 7- 9 age group with Brody Bump coming in second and Micah Shoffstall third while Arthur finished ahead of second-place Adrian Baker and third-place Layla Wilson in the 10-11 group. English, meanwhile, was followed by Braden Roberts and Tyler Hale in the 12-14 age group.
Arthur was also joined by Roberts in winning sportsmanship awards for the event while Hale took home the prize for the most creative car.
In all, 17 kids participated in the event.