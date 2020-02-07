Softball legend Weaver to be inducted into USA/ASA Hall of Fame

Although it's been many years in the making, legendary area softball great, the late Arnie Weaver, will be inducted into the USA/Amateur Softball Association (ASA) of Pennsylvania's Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 7. The induction banquet will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Holiday Inn at 604 Station Road in Grantville, which is located near Hershey. A social hour will precede the banquet at 6 p.m.
Weaver, who passed away Oct. 31, 2017, at the age of 75, will be one of nine inductees into the 2020 Class for the Hall of Fame and he, along with former fast-pitch great Irv Lutz, are the only two who will be honored posthumously.