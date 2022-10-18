To the Editor:
I never competed in high school athletics, but I know strength and solid character when I see it.
Cranberry’s Ashlynn Collins racked up 24 set-assists and Ayanna Ferringer blasted 17 kills Monday night as the Berries spoiled Rocky Grove’s Senior Night with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 non-conference girls volleyball victory at the Nest.
WEST SUNBURY — Ayanna Ferringer stuffed the stat sheet with 19 kills, 15 points and four blocks to lead Cranberry to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 victory on the road over Moniteau on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball action.
Rocky Grove’s boys cross country team had its top four runners all earn medals in leading the Orioles to the team title of the 48th Annual Rocky Grove Invitational held Saturday at Two Mile Run County Park.
Several of the top area high school cross country runners will be in action today in the 48th Annual Rocky Grove Invitational at Two Mile Run County Park.
LINESVILLE — You often hear about athletes giving more than 100 percent with their effort, but its almost impossible to back that up with numbers.
MARIENVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Delana Pyle served for 22 points, including nine aces, to lead the Orioles past homestanding Forest Area, 25-1, 25-12, 25-6 in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Friday.
DuBOIS — Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night as the Wildcats remained unbeaten following a 45-7 romp over homestanding DuBois.
MEADVILLE — With so many starters lost to injury, it was going to be an uphill battle for the Franklin Knights football team in their matchup with a talented and experienced Meadville Bulldogs squad in their Region 4 matchup Friday night at Bender Field.
How many?
After hitting the road to play a talented Seneca squad last Friday, the Franklin Knights football team will be traveling for the second straight week to face Meadville tonight at Bender Field. Kickoff for the Region 4 contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s girls volleyball team bumped its record up to 11-5 overall and 5-4 in Region 3 behind a 25-22, 25-12, 25-19 victory over homestanding Titusville on Thursday.
Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt celebrated Senior Night with a top-notch performance Wednesday as he recorded a double hat trick (six goals) in the Knights’ 14-0 romp over visiting Saegertown in a Region 4 boys soccer match.
Led by first-place finisher Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys cross country team took five of the first six places on Tuesday to defeat homestanding Titusville, 16-41, and clinch the Region 7 championship in the process. It is Oil City’s first boys cross country title since the 1993 season. Titu…
Franklin’s Chippy Whitling and Nate Pfennigwerth each scored a pair of goals on Monday as the Knights collected a 9-0 road win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.
RIDGWAY — Dalton Wenner and Karleigh Shaffer led the Cranberry boys and girls cross country teams to top-five finishes on Saturday at the Ridgway Invitational.
HOLLIDAYSBURG — We now resume our regularly scheduled programming.
CLARION — Ashton Rex scored four touchdowns in three different ways as Central Clarion used a 33-0 run in the third frame to pull away for a 46-14 win over visiting Moniteau on Friday night in a District 9 League Division 1 matchup.
WATTSBURG — Ryan Miller ran for two first quarter touchdowns while Nolan Seabury threw for two scores and ran for another in the second period as Seneca jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 57-3 win over Franklin on Friday night in a non-region matchup.
Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler blasted 10 kills, Sydney May had 26 assists and Gabby LaJeunesse added 25 digs as the Knights downed Oil City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match Thursday night at the Castle.
After playing three of their last four games in the comforts of their home field, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight to take on Seneca in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
After opening its season with four straight victories, Oil City’s football team now finds itself in the midst of a two-game losing streak. The Oilers will look to bring an end to that tonight as they make the lengthy trip Hollidaysburg to take on the Golden Tigers. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Having led three different college basketball programs to national prominence while also helping raise millions of dollars in aid to areas in need, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari has been selected as the 2022 “Sportsmanship I” Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.
CLARION — Dalton Wenner won the varsity boys race as the Cranberry boys cross country team posted a 19-44 win over Clarion on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.
EBENSBURG — Clarion Area’s golf team had its season come to a close on Wednesday as the Bobcats fell to West Shamokin, 334-345, in a PIAA sub-regional match played at the Ebensburg Country Club.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Tyrone 3, Clarion 1
Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers’ loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Ethan Knapp led a 1-2-3-4-5 finish for the Rocky Grove boys cross country team as the Orioles clinched the Region 3 title with a 15-50 victory over Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
TIONESTA — Forest Area’s Emalie Best scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others Tuesday as the Fires celebrated Senior Night with a 5-1 victory over Punxsutawney in girls soccer action.
Rocky Grove’s Katie Beggs, Courtney Clark, Delana Pyle and Kaidlynn Burger combined for 49 service points Tuesday night as the Orioles blitzed Commodore Perry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 in a Region 1 girls volleyball matchup at the Nest.
RIMERSBURG — Jennifer Blum amassed 14 points, 13 digs and six kills as Franklin’s girls volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 victory over homestanding Union on Monday night in a non-region match.
Oil City’s Kylee Copley pulled off a straight-set victory at No. 3 singles on Monday, but the host Oilers fell at home to league-leading Hickory, 4-1 in Region 1 girls tennis action.
COUDERSPORT — Clarion senior McKayla Kerle captured her second straight District 9 Class 2A girls golf title on Monday after she fired a sizzling 83 at the Coudersport Country Club.
KANE — After helping their team repeat as District 9 Class 2A golf champions earlier in the week, Clarion Area’s Kameron Kerle claimed the D-9 individual title while teammates Devon Lauer and Lucas Mitrosky also qualified for the PIAA individual tournament after the second round of play on S…
MERCER — Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Gage Haniwalt netted three goals and Caleb Griffin added another goal in the second half as Franklin’s boys soccer team rallied for a 5-4 victory over Mercer on Saturday in a non-region match.
GREENVILLE — Gavin Lutz pulled down three touchdown passes from Hunter Hohman as Grove City went on the road and survived a fourth-quarter rally from Greenville en route to a 33-27 victory in a Region 3 clash on Friday.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jack Mumford finished third overall as the Oil City boys cross country team took first place in the A1 small school varsity boys division on Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Cam Wagner threw for three more touchdowns, including a pair to Ashton Kahle, as Redbank Valley celebrated its homecoming with a 38-8 win over Union/A-C Valley on Friday night.
MEADVILLE — Led by Chris Mong’s 83 and Jackson Gadsby’s 84, Lakeview’s boys golf team captured the District 10 Class 2A championship on Friday at the Meadville Country Club.
For the majority of the first quarter of Friday night’s homecoming game at the Franklin High School field, the Knights played the visiting Dragons to a 0-0 tie as both defenses proved to be stout, allowing only one combined first down.