The Pennsylvania Association of District Administrators has cancelled all 2020 Pennsylvania section and state level tournaments for all divisions of Little League. Leagues that were scheduled to host a section or state tournament in 2020 will be given the opportunity to host that tournament in 2021.
The Association took this action due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus mitigation. The probability of some counties of the state being able to resume Little League activities at different times than others makes it problematic to be able to schedule section and state tournaments where all areas can participate.