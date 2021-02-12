FRIDAY, FEB. 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW WILMINGTON - Lakeview's girls basketball team kept its perfect season intact on Thursday night in a Region 4 clash on the road against Wilmington, pulling out a 55-30 decision to improve to 9-0 on the season and 7-0 in the region.
VARSITY BOYS
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
at Farrell
FARRELL - Oil City's Ansley Svolos was a four-event winner in the girls meet while Garrett Morse and Logan Richar were triple-winners in the boys meet as the Oilers swept a Region 1 road swim meet against Farrell on Thursday night. Oil City's girls cruised to a 130-10 victory while the boys …
Oil City's Judias Johnson and Cam VanWormer combined for 33 points Wednesday night as the Oilers racked up a 51-42 win over Fort LeBoeuf in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Oil City's Maddy Marczak and Jenna Fischli combined to score 19 second-half points Wednesday night as the Oilers rallied to beat Eisenhower in a non-region girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Thanks to Kadin Karns' decision at 215 pounds and three straight forfeits to end the match, Franklin's wrestling team closed out its season with a 31-28 victory Wednesday night at the Castle in a non-region showdown against Warren.
Warren's Parks Ordiway capped off a huge fourth-quarter comeback by nailing a go-ahead three-pointer with 10 seconds to play Tuesday night as the Dragons rallied for a 48-46 victory over Oil City in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Oil City's Connor Malek and Nick Richar each won three events in the boys meet Tuesday night, helping the Oilers to a 96-72 home win over Hickory in a Region 1 swim meet. Oil City completed the sweep as the girls cruised to a 96-57 victory over the Hornets.
It's not easy for a team to miss an extended period of time and come back hoping to be right where it left off. We saw that over the past year when the NBA and NHL came back after a haitus that shut down those seasons last March.
Nathan Pfennigwerth and Miles Hoffman took home four victories apiece on Monday as the Franklin boys swim team breezed past visiting Slippery Rock in a Region 1 contest at the Franklin YMCA. The Rockets were able to pick up the split by taking the girls match over Knights, 87-69.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton drained 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and five steals Monday night as Allegheny-Clarion Valley rolled past visiting Cranberry, 69-45, in a KSAC boys basketball matchup.
Ava Ferringer dropped in 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Monday night as Cranberry was forced to make a second-half surge en route to a 36-23 win over Union in KSAC girls basketball action at the Berry Dome.
LINESVILLE - Franklin was only able to manage two wins - both by forfeit - in a 47-12 loss to homestanding Conneaut Area in Region 2 wrestling action on Saturday.
Judias Johnson drained 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds and handing out four assists as Oil City handled Clarion, 56-46, at the House of Hustle on Saturday in a non-region boys basketball showdown.
SAEGERTOWN - Saegertown's Dixie Kindervater led all scorers with 16 points as the homestanding Panthers roughed up visiting Franklin, 59-32, in non-region girls basketball action Saturday afternoon.
TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher collected 12 points and eight rebounds as the Oilers topped homestanding Titusville, 45-10, in a Region 5 boys basketball game on Friday that was called at halftime due to a lack of Titusville players.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Sophomore Caylen Rearick ripped the net with seven three-pointers on her way to a career-high 27 points as homestanding Redbank Valley upended Clarion 52-22 in a KSAC girls basketball clash on Friday.
After a rocky start for Rocky Grove's boys basketball team this season, coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles were probably hoping that Friday's Senior Night festivities might provide a lift heading into a tough Region 1 matchup against West Middlesex.
GROVE CITY - Senior Becca Santom poured in a game-high 28 points to reach 1,000 points for her career as Grove City cruised to a 61-14 home win over Meadville on Thursday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup.
STONEBORO - A forfeit win to Isaac DeVault in the final bout of Thursday's match lifted homestanding Lakeview to a 33-30 victory over Franklin in a Region 2 wrestling match.
Led by four-event winner Emily Russell, Oil City's girls swim team rolled to a 102-55 home win over Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split by taking the boys meet, 105-63.
When it comes to a rivalry game, you can throw the records out the window. All bets are off. Anything can happen.
RUSSELL - Cochranton's Stetson Boozer won by pin in the next-to-last bout of Wednesday night's Region 3 wrestling match against Eisenhower and teammate Kyle McDivitt notched a 7-5 decision in the final bout, but it wasn't quite enough as the Cardinals dropped a 36-33 verdict to the Knights.
HERMITAGE -Lakeview's Reese Gadsby tossed in a game-high 18 points, all in the first three quarters, as the Sailors bested homestanding Hickory, 36-22, to remain undefeated Wednesday night in a non-region girls basketball contest.
Principals and athletic directors from the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference met Wednesday morning and released a statement regarding the conference's upcoming championship basketball games.
WEST SUNBURY - Clarion's Hunter Craddock notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night as the Bobcats clawed homestanding Moniteau, 82-60, in KSAC Large School boys basketball action.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley to a 65-57 victory over Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC Small School boys basketball showdown on Tuesday.
Venango Catholic's freshmen duo of Lily Homan and Molly Mietus each recorded career highs in points Tuesday night as the Vikings knocked off visiting Union, 57-54 in a KSAC Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Logan Gross, Greg Roae and Joey King recorded back-to-back-to-back pins to finish off the match as Maplewood pulled away for 43-18 non-region wrestling win over Franklin at the Castle.
Nick Richar was a triple winner for the boys while Dana Wenner, Christa Schneider and Emily Russell all matched him for the girls as Oil City's swim teams swept visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night with the boys winning 59-22 and the girls 87-64 in the Region 1 contests.
After a sub-par start to the season, Oil City's boys basketball team is starting to make headway in a non-traditional season.
