HARRISBURG - A total of 63 Pennsylvania House Republicans, including majority leader Kerry Benninghoff, wrote to Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) on Monday to request a change in recent policy prohibiting spectators at PIAA events, including parents of athletes.
"At a time when folks have had the five-months-long experience of social distancing and protecting themselves and others from a contagious virus, it makes no sense that people might be less safe sitting in the football stands or around the high school track at a soccer match, with appropriate modifications, than in the aisles of their local mega retailer," the letter to Gov. Wolf read. "On July 31, 2020, you reminded Pennsylvanians that you are looking to keep decisions as to school reopening local, saying, 'School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two.' Should not similar allowances be made for whether spectators should be allowed at a local school's sporting event?"