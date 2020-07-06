HARRISBURG -PIAA athletes will not have to wear a mask during workouts or competitions, but will be required to wear the mask when not engaged in activity, according to guidance provided Friday by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.
"Everyone must wear a face covering, such as a mask, unless they fall under an exception listed in Section 3 of the order," state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. "Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.