For the second time in five days, Oil City’s boys basketball team squared off against Greenville. And, for the second time in five days, the Oilers’ defense put the clamps down on the Trojans and picked up a non-region victory.

After taking down Greenville by a 57-24 margin last Friday, Oil City had a slightly tougher time against the Trojans on Tuesday, but still pulled away late for a 53-36 decision at the House of Hustle.

She-Wolves pick off Berries to stay unbeaten
FRILLS CORNERS — Emma McFarland and Madison McFarland combined to score 21 points as North Clarion’s girls basketball team remained unbeaten after a 53-18 verdict over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup on Tuesday.

Whitman, Orioles soar past Raiders
Senior D’Andre Whitman stuffed the stat sheet with game highs of 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in powering Rocky Grove to a 71-40 win over Reynolds in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.

Streaking Oilers win again
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

OC swimmers split with Titusville
TITUSVILLE — Logan Rakow was a four-event winner Monday night as Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following a 102-68 victory over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split as the girls team posted a identical 102-68 decision over the Oilers.

Tigers race past Orioles in R-2 matchup
Rhealynn Koelle led a balanced Maplewood scoring attack with a game-high 10 points Monday night as the Tigers tamed homestanding Rocky Grove, 52-9 in a Region 2 girls basketball contest at the Nest.

Lions throttle Rams for 11th win of season

JOHNSONBURG — Jordan Hesdon led four players in double figures with a game-high 16 points as Clarion-Limestone improved to 11-1 on the season following a 61-36 dismantling of Johnsonburg in non-conference action.

Knights battle past Rockets, 55-50
SLIPPERY ROCK — Coming off an impressive win over Hickory the night before, Franklin’s boys basketball team had to overcome a slow start against Slippery Rock to come away with a 55-50 victory over the Rockets in non-region action on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.

Como leads Grove City past Farrell
FARRELL — Piper Como buried seven three-pointers on her way to a 29-point night as Grove City’s girls basketball team jumped out to a big first-half lead en route to a 49-38 win over Farrell in non-region play on Saturday.

Berries roll; She-Wolves stay perfect
Cranberry’s Kendell Findlay and Jadyn Shumaker combined to score 24 points Friday night in leading the Berries to a 38-12 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

Knights sting Hornets
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Franklin and Hickory have had a fierce rivalry on the basketball court over the past several years, battling it out for the right to claim the Region 4 crown.

Knights, Oilers get sweeps
SHARON — Nate Pfennigwerth, Camden Smith and Alaina Brown each were four event winners as the Franklin boys and girls swim teams swept Sharon on Thursday in a Region 1 meet.

Berries, Knights register mat wins
Despite trailing 18-9 to Clarion on Wednesday night, Cranberry’s wrestling team stormed back to win six of the final seven bouts to pull out a 42-21 victory over the Bobcats in a District 9 matchup at the Berry Dome.

Orioles motor past Devils
Rocky Grove seniors Alex Zinz, D’Andre Whitman, Quinn Ritchey and Blayne Baker combined for 60 points Tuesday night as the Orioles overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Sharpsville, 75-58 in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Nest.

C-L squads capture tourney titles

HADLEY — Tournament MVP Alyssa Wiant nearly recorded her second straight double-double on Friday while two of her Clarion-Limestone teammates also earned tourney honors as the Lions captured the Commodore Perry tournament with a 45-22 victory over Crawford Christian Academy.

Oilers top O's; Knights fall at horn
Cam VanWormer, Jake Hornbeck and Connor Highfield all reached double figures in the scoring column as Oil City upended Rocky Grove, 60-38, at the Castle on the final day of the pre-determined Dick Russell Christmas Tournament on Thursday.

Knights bounce Berries
Katie Boal produced a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds as Franklin posted a 43-22 road victory over Cranberry in the opening round of the Berries’ holiday tournament on Tuesday night at the Berry Dome in girls basketball play.

Eagles tripped up in double OT

ALLISON PARK — Eric James scored four points in the final 20 seconds to lift North Hills to an 83-81 double-overtime victory over Grove City in the opening round of the Hampton holiday tournament on Tuesday in boys basketball action.

Knights knock off Steelers
Jalen Wood bucketed 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Franklin used a big fourth quarter to rally for a 53-42 victory over previously unbeaten Farrell on Thursday night in non-region boys basketball action at the Castle.

OC swimmers double-dunk Eagles
Oil City’s Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events apiece in the girls meet while Connor Malek was a triple winner in the boys meet as the Oilers opened their 2022-23 swim season in style by sweeping Grove City at home in a Region 1 showdown on Monday. Oil City’s girls notched a 97-65…

Oilers power past Rockets, 53-19
Oil City’s girls basketball team bumped its record up to 4-2 on the season with a 53-19 rout of Titusville in non-region action at the House of Hustle on Saturday afternoon.

Berries bring home four titles on mat
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius, Dane Wenner and Brayden McFetridge all walked away with titles on Saturday as Cranberry’s wrestling team traveled south to compete in the Nurse Pro Plus Tournament held in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Boys basketball
D’Andre Whitman bucketed a game-high 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds Friday night as Rocky Grove pulled away in the second half for a 43-35 victory over visiting Lakeview in non-region boys basketball action at the Nest.

Girls basketball
Keystone’s Natalie Bowser and Ashlee Albright combined for 27 points Friday night as the Panthers turned back Cranberry, 45-29 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest at the Berry Dome.