Street tour made Philly remarkable

Contrary to what you might think, we love big towns ... for short periods of time. If all you ever see is Venangoland, you get to thinking that it is not only the best, but the only way of life. Far from it. There is a mighty big world out there. There are lots of things to see, people to meet and ways of life that are much different from ours here. This is why we travel. To see the places, meet the people and try to understand the differences. And yes, it is nice to call Venangoland home.
We traveled to Philadelphia twice this year. All but one of Linda's family have moved from their lifelong digs a few miles into New Jersey from New York City to the relative sameness of Philadelphia. The bus and commuter train stops changed for them, but the buildings were still towering and, to their way of thinking, comfortable. Vehicles churn by three and four abreast, horns honk incessantly, sirens wail saving lives and chasing thieves, kids ride bikes on sidewalks and draw on the concrete with chalk.
City architecture and people fascinate us and Philly was no exception. We met nephew James in a downpour, standing under his Steelers umbrella at the parking lot near a downtown hospital. Edward, our newest grandnephew, was having a tough time on his early entry into the world. We were there to lend him encouragement and to show support for his mom, dad and grandparents. That's our job. We visited, passed him around, cradled him and then, having exhausted him, left Eddie to the care of his horde of attentive nurses.
With James as guide in his three-piece vested suit, we advanced on the town to find lunch. Walking for blocks shoulder to shoulder with men and women of every brand known to mankind, we couldn't help but notice a few things. One was that this section of town was thriving with small businesses. The other was that despite the thousands of folks we encountered, we saw nothing but pleasant interactions on the street. People stopping their cars and waving others across the road; people that see each other each day only in passing exchanging pleasantries; people getting on with their lives.
We eventually found a small French restaurant near Independence Mall and settled into a gourmet platter of unidentifiable lunch grub. We quickly wrapped ourselves around it, chased it with a cup or two of stout coffee and stepped onto the sidewalk again. James needed to walk back to work and we needed to travel home. Trip one to the city of Brotherly Love had ended on a rainy but high note.
A half year later, we were invited to a victory party of a sort. Eddie had fought through adversity and had normalized his life and the lives of all of us that love him. He would be baptized on a bright summer afternoon in the Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at the corner of Girard and Fifth streets in Philly. We arrived much too early, to make sure we didn't miss anything. That's what aunts and uncles do.
The church also hosts the Shrine of Saint John Neumann, Patron Saint of Immigrants. This seemed to us especially apropos to visit, with the current immigration discussion going on in our country. St. John Neumann was canonized in 1977, becoming the first American saint. He was born in Bohemia, arrived in the U.S. in 1836 and died here in 1860. We toured the shrine and then talked with a number of the bilingual Latino folks that were exiting the just-concluded Spanish language mass. We were wishing our school-taught second language was Spanish rather than French, but we made do. We bought a few items in the church and shrine gift shop and then went out the door to street wander and look for a cup of coffee.
Outside, the building was bigger and better than any church we had previously visited, truly a cathedral. The main spire lorded over that end of the city. Wrought iron gating protected statues, gardens welcomed all that came and there was ample off-street parking. The clean-cut stonework of the church contrasted sharply with the decaying red brick of many of the century-old buildings around the neighborhood. However, the blue sky made all the architecture of the city intriguing.
But which way to walk? Ask a local, of course. We received cell phone directions from nephew James to the Second Street cafes and eateries. For five to ten blocks we walked by businesses closed on Sunday. Then we rounded the corner to a street filled with vibrant life flowing to the curbs. Refreshment awaited us. The caf tables lining the sidewalks were filled with persons of every conceivable ethnicity. They were all sitting together, drinking and eating and smiling and laughing. The happy mood was infectious. In the store fronts and on the clothing choices, politics never reared its ugly head. The sun was shining brightly on Philadelphia.
Actually, the sun was shining too brightly, so we ducked into the Uptown Bistro and grabbed a simple lettuce salad decorated with various fruits, multi-colored vegetables, cheeses and such and coffee. Their craft beer choices looked tempting, but we had to get back to the church on time.
The little soul we had come to see was baptized and sent on into his life. He will probably not remember that the kindly priest had a Hispanic accent. We enjoyed it all. The ornate church was spectacular and, fortunately, photos were allowed. Gold shone on candle holders and religious statues, stained glass recalled Biblical events in kaleidoscope colors and murals and frescoes of sacred moments in church history adorned the walls and ceiling. The intricately carved wooden lectern and velvet chairs also captured our attention. At the back of the room, a vast choir loft with an old-style pipe organ rose above the congregation. And much to our delight, the rows of oak pews were padded.
After Eddie and his family and friends were properly blessed, we were sent on our way. We car caravanned, quite an interesting event itself in a big city, to a nearby restaurant to celebrate the event the good ol' American way. Lots of food and drink, with grandpap picking up the bill. In Philadelphia, as in Franklin or Oil City, Cooperstown or Pleasantville, all humanity is one. People of every race and creed ogle and coo at babies of any race or creed if the opportunity arises, and everybody loves a blue sky.
