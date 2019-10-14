CALIFORNIA - The Golden Eagle football team forced three turnovers and held the California University offense in check for stretches of the afternoon, but Clarion University was unable to top the Vulcans on the latter's Homecoming in falling 35-20 at Adamson Stadium on Saturday.
The defense was once again a major factor with cornerback Corey Wells picking off Cal U's Noah Mitchell and the Golden Eagles recovering a pair of lost Vulcan fumbles. The first came in the first quarter and led directly to points for the Golden Eagles as Chris Gildea knocked the ball loose from Jordan Dandridge and set up a Clarion touchdown drive. The second came in the second half on a mishandled punt by the Vulcans, with the kick coming down on a Cal U player and into the hands of the coverage team.