KARNS CITY — Players, coaches, fans and community members showed up in the thousands on Sunday at Karns City High School in support of Mason Martin, the Gremlin player who collapsed on the football field Friday night against Redbank Valley.

A vigil was held at Diehl Stadium for the senior, who was immediately flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after dropping to the turf and receiving medical attention against the Bulldogs. Martin has since undergone emergency surgery for bleeding in his brain while also suffering a collapsed lung.

Oiler JV squad improves to 2-0 on gridiron

Steven Heise threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns while he also carried four times for 65 yards and another score as Oil City’s junior varsity football team inproved to 2-0 after blanking visiting Corry on Saturday at the Oil City High School field.

Venango County comes up big at Rocket Invitational

TITUSVILLE — Venango County high schools put on a dominate cross country display on Saturday at the Rocket Invitational as Rocky Grove won the boys team title and Oil City the girls team title while a pair of Franklin Knights earned medalist honors with Jay Prettyman winning the boys race an…

Hornets sting Knights, 63-14

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Franklin Knights head football coach Matt Turk knew visiting Hickory was going to be a handful heading into Friday night’s non-region game at the Franklin High School field.

Oilers pelt Beavers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CORRY — Don’t look now, but Oil City football might have found its passing game, which likely spells trouble for opponents this season.

Clarion to name field after Wiser

For the first time since 2003, Clarion High School will be hosting a varsity football game when the Central Clarion Wildcats welcome Port Allegany tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Knights outrace Greyhounds

Setter Estella Adams racked up 22 assists and added 10 service points Thursday night as Franklin rolled to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 non-region girls volleyball win over Wilmington at the Castle.

Knights slay Dragons, 4-1

Franklin got a pair of goals from Chippy Whitling and a goal and an assist from defenseman Caleb Griffin and the Knights went on the record a 4-1 win over visiting Warren in the Knights’ home and Region 4 opener on Wednesday.

Cranberry harriers roll past Warriors

WEST SUNBURY — Kelsey Hanna took first place as the Cranberry girls cross country team took the top five slots in rolling to a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference- and season-opening 15-45 win on Wednesday over homestanding Moniteau.

Bobcats squeeze Berries in opener

CLARION — Hadley Campbell served for 13 points while also adding seven kills and six digs as Clarion’s girls volleyball team rolled in its season opener with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 victory over visiting Cranberry on Tuesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference play.

Kerle leads Bobcats to victory on links

SLIPPERY ROCK — Kameron Kerle took home medalist honors with a 37 as Clarion came away with the team victory as well in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys golf mega match held Monday at Slippery Rock Golf Club.

Sailors edge past Knights

Franklin’s Ty Prince fired a 38 to earn medalist honors, but the host Knights dropped a non-region match to Lakeview, 168-176, on Friday afternoon at Wanango Country Club.

Rockets spoil Knights' home opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

For the first three plus quarters of Friday’s season-opening football game at Franklin High School, the Knights were well within striking distance of visiting Titusville as they trailed 19-16 with 11:55 remaining in the final quarter of the Region 4 matchup.

Oilers rout Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Oil City and Warren have been squaring off against one another on the gridiron since 1900, but of the previous 100-plus matchups, none have ever been quite as one-sided as what took place Friday night at the Oil Field.

OC golfers win nailbiter

CONNEAUT LAKE — Oil City’s Jacob Teeter fired an 82 on Thursday as the Oilers featured a balanced attack to pull out a victory in a Region 4 mega golf match, which was held at Oakland Beach Golf Course.

Knights set to host Rockets in season opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After battling it out in a one-point decision to open the campaign last year, the Franklin and Titusville football teams will square off again to open the 2023 season tonight in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Oilers open with Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

If Oil City’s football team is in search of a blueprint on how to start their 2023 campaign, it should look no further than the 2022 season opener.

OC tennis opens on wrong end of sweep

Mary Matyasovsky, Megan Blasko and Eryn Conner swept the singles matches as the visiting Wilmington girls tennis team played spoiler in Oil City’s home and season debut with a 5-0 victory in Region 1 play.

Prince goes low at Wanango

Franklin’s Ty Prince fired the low round of the day with an 80, but Oil City came away with the team victory on Monday in the Region 4 boys golf mega match held at Wanango Country Club.

Bison Bulls win state title

WEST MIDDLESEX — Led by a solid pitching performance from “Professor” Ryan Briggs and a powerful offensive attack, Bison Bulls captured the USA Softball 10-Man Modified Open tournament this past weekend at the Shenango Township Complex in Mercer County.

Clarion's Kerle is medalist at D-10 Preview match

NORTH EAST — Despite windy conditions and greens that were double-rolled and cut, Clarion High School golfer Kameron Kerle earned medalist honors Thursday after firing a 78 in the District 10 Preview golf invitational, which featured 12 of the top high school teams in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Cranberry’s McMasters is medalist at KSAC meet

FOXBURG — Cranberry’s Mallory McMasters shot the low round of the day with a 49, but Moniteau took home the team title for the second straight time on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match played at Foxburg Country Club.

Ogoreuc makes Team USA

  • By Dylan Lux Contributing writer

After securing top finishes at both the Camp Perry Open and the USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Championships, it was time to compete once again at the national level for young rifle shooter, Jack Ogoreuc.

Warriors roll in KSAC girls opener

BUTLER -- Mariska Shunk earned medalist honors while leading Moniteau to victory in the season-opening KSAC girls golf mega match held at Aubrey's Dubbs Dred Golf Course on Monday.

Bliss takes silver at Pan Am Games

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico — Evie Bliss took her javelin throwing to the international arena on Sunday and she more than held her own, earning the silver medal at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships held in Puerto Rico.