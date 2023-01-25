Snow this morning will give way to rain and windy conditions this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Dean Hannah, the son of former local residents Keith and Rachel Hannah and the grandson of Connie Hannah of Oil City, was recently selected to compete in the Dream Series presented by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
Hannah is currently a sophomore at China Spring High School in China Spring, Texas, and is a verbal commit to play baseball at the University of Texas.
Oil City senior Jake Hornbeck turned in another double-double performance Tuesday night as the red-hot Oilers made it 10 straight wins after a 69-32 dismantling of Conneaut Area in a Region 6 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Sydney Stevens buried a three-pointer as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, sparking a big second frame for visiting Franklin that proved to be the difference in a 53-38 victory over Oil City in Region 5 girls basketball action on Monday night at the House of Hustle.
Logan Rakow, Caleb Stover, Kallie Smith, Emily Russell, Brea Fennick and Madyson Kissell each were three-time winners as Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams swept visiting Sharon on Monday night in a Region 1 meet.
LAWRENCE PARK — Caleb Stover, Logan Rakow and Connor Malek each swam a leg on a pair of relays that finished in first place as the Oil City boys swim team placed second on Saturday at the Iroquois Invitational.
James Henry rifled in a game-high 21 points as Venango Catholic improved to 5-9 on the season following a 50-42 decision over visiting Bethel Christian in non-conference boys basketball play on Saturday at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
WARREN, Ohio — Cranberry had six wrestlers bring home championships on its way to the team title while Franklin also had a pair of first-place winners on Saturday at the 62nd Annual Howland Invitational.
Jalen Wood got hot from long range, burying a total of six three-pointers to finish with a career-high 25 points as the equally hot Franklin Knights posted their fifth win in a row with an 83-48 dismantling of visiting Titusville in Region 6 boys basketball action on Friday night at the Castle.
WEST SUNBURY — Moniteau’s Davina Pry came within one rebound of a double-double Friday night as the homestanding Warriors posted a 40-25 victory over previously unbeaten North Clarion in a matchup of Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball powers.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Led by triple winner Charlie Motter, Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following Thursday night’s 112-50 Region 1 road victory over Slippery Rock. The host Rockets gained a split by taking the girls meet, 119-50.
Twin sisters Jamie Blum and Jenn Blum each recorded career-high scoring games Thursday night as Franklin’s girls basketball team rallied from a deficit and then hung on for a 55-53 Region 5 win over Conneaut Area at the Castle.
FRILLS CORNERS — North Clarion’s Lily Homan rifled in a season-high 23 points and the She-Wolves fought off a furious fourth-quarter rally to defeat visiting Karns City, 51-47, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown on Wednesday night.
LINESVILLE — Franklin got back-to-back pins from Jonah Heckathorne and Jeremy Cunningham to forge an 18-18 tie with Conneaut Area on Wednesday night, but the Knights wound up falling to the homestanding Eagles, 39-30 in a Region 2 wrestling matchup.
Oil City’s Ethen Knox recently added to his ever-growing collection of awards for his outstanding 2022 campaign on the gridiron by being named to the MaxPreps.com Small Town All-America High School Football Team.
JOHNSONBURG — Although Cranberry dropped three of the five contested bouts Tuesday night, the Berries used pins from Dalton Wenner and Alex McLaughlin, along with seven forfeit wins to crush homestanding Johnsonburg, 54-20 in a District 9 wrestling matchup.
TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s Emma Stahl scored eight of her game-high 12 points in the second half as the Oilers pulled away after the break for a 60-31 non-region road win Tuesday night over Titusville at the Launchpad.
Oil City’s Sayyid Donald pumped in a career-high 20 points and Jake Hornbeck nearly registered his second straight triple-double Tuesday night as the Oilers turned a tight game at halftime into a rout with a 63-49 win over Titusville at the House of Hustle in the Region 6 opener for both teams.
James Henry put together a huge double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead Venango Catholic to a 48-45 victory over Tidioute Charter in boys basketball action at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium on Monday.
Franklin won five of the nine contested bouts, including three of the final four, but it wasn’t enough as three forfeits cost the Knights in a 38-36 loss to visiting Redbank Valley on Monday night in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.
NORTH EAST — Franklin’s Alaina Brown was the top area swimmer with a pair of second-place finishes while Oil City’s Kallie Smith had a pair of top six individual finishes and she also helped a pair of relays place in the top seven in leading the Oiler girls to a sixth-place team finish on Sa…
NEW WILMINGTON — Damon Curry dropped in a game-high 17 points while he also handed out five assists as Franklin’s boys basketball team topped old rival Blackhawk by a 53-43 score on Saturday in the Shoot Out at Westminster College.
Oil City senior Jake Hornbeck recorded his first career triple-double while classmate Sayyid Donald matched his career high in scoring as the Oilers ran their winning streak to seven straight Friday night with a 54-41 victory over Punxsutawney in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the H…
CLARION — Late in the third quarter on Friday night in Clarion-Limestone’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference clash with homestanding Clarion, the Lions found themselves trailing 39-32. It was at that point that C-L head coach Joe Ferguson decided to call a timeout and rally his troops.
Fresh off a 14-day layoff, Oil City’s girls basketball team finally opened up the 2023 portion of its schedule Thursday night and came away with a 49-35 win over Corry in a non-region matchup at the House of Hustle.
Oil City used its depth in the boys meet while Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events each in the girls meet as the Oiler swim teams completed a home sweep against Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City’s boys improved to 4-0 with a 97-71 win while the Oiler girls incr…
Franklin got pins from Cael Dailey and Trenton Rice and an last-second decision from Kadin Karns, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights dropped a 44-15 verdict to Commodore Perry in a Region 2 wrestling matchup at the Castle.
Aiden Hartle scorched the cords to finish with a game-high 36 points, including an 18-of-23 effort from the foul line, as North Clarion came away with a 71-64 win over homestanding Cranberry on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
FRILLS CORNERS — Emma McFarland and Madison McFarland combined to score 21 points as North Clarion’s girls basketball team remained unbeaten after a 53-18 verdict over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup on Tuesday.
Senior D’Andre Whitman stuffed the stat sheet with game highs of 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in powering Rocky Grove to a 71-40 win over Reynolds in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.
For the second time in five days, Oil City’s boys basketball team squared off against Greenville. And, for the second time in five days, the Oilers’ defense put the clamps down on the Trojans and picked up a non-region victory.
TITUSVILLE — Logan Rakow was a four-event winner Monday night as Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following a 102-68 victory over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split as the girls team posted a identical 102-68 decision over the Oilers.