Tigers hold on for 37-30 win over Cardinals

JOEY KING

COCHRANTON - Maplewood's Gregory Roae and Joey King each recorded pins during an early surge and the Tigers held on for a 37-30 road win over Cochranton on Wednesday night in a Region 3 wrestling match at the Bird Cage.

The Tigers opened up a 28-0 lead, but needed a 15-8 decision from Austin Parker in the final bout of the night to pull out the team win.

Oilers rally to beat Bulldogs; Panthers survive scare
NEW BETHLEHEM - Oil City's Robbie VanWormer fired in a game-high 18 points and Jake Hornbeck had a stellar all-around performance Wednesday night as the Oilers stormed back in the second half to post a 53-47 non-region road win over Redbank Valley in a boys basketball matchup.

Miles Hoffman and Nathan Pfennigwerth racked up four victories apiece as Franklin's swim team split with visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday with the boys winning 102-28 and the girls losing 112-41 in the Region 1 showdown.

WARREN - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher and Robbie VanWormer tied for a team-high nine points, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers dropped their season opener to homestanding Warren, 54-43, in a Region 5 showcase on Tuesday.

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Franklin's perfect start to the 2020-21 boys basketball season came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night as the Fairview Tigers invaded the Knights' Castle and dominated from start-to-finish en route to a 71-49 non-region victory.

Huffman, Bulldogs spoil Oilers' opener

Alivia Huffman dropped in 19 points - including 17 in the first half - as Redbank Valley made the House of Hustle their own in a 63-12 victory Monday night over Oil City in a non-region girls basketball contest.

Franklin's Jonah Heckathorne upped his season record to 2-1 with a major decision and teammate Cael Dailey stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a forfeit win, but the homestanding Knights dropped a 39-28 decision at home to Sharpsville in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.

SHARON - Caleb Stover pulled down four victories for the Oil City boys on Monday night while Morgan Stover and Dana Wenner matched him on the girls side as the Oilers glided their way to a sweep of Sharon in a Region 1 swim meet to open the season. The boys won 83-56 and the girls 113-47.

Cochranton's Jack Martinec, Blake Foulk, Stetson Boozer and Ramy Sample all engineered pins Friday night as the Cardinals posted a 45-18 victory over homestanding Franklin in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nolan Patrick missed last season with debilitating migraines and Oskar Lindblom had his shortened in his fight with a rare bone cancer. The only cheers they heard in their comeback games came in the locker room before faceoff in the form of rousing approval from the Phila…

Franklin grapplers drop opener

Powered by pins from Gary Steen, Kane Kettering, Dreyvin Livingston, Jalen Wagner, Jordan DeCarmen, Cole Toy, Owen Miller and Chase Bell, Reynolds' wrestling team rolled over homestanding Franklin, 70-3, in the Knights' season opener on Wednesday.

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

KNOX - As basketball returns, two teams with totally different experience levels clashed in a socailly-distanced gymnasium at Keystone High School Tuesday night.

+2
  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Nearly a month after it was originally slated, Franklin's girls basketball team played its home opener at The Castle, and the Knights made sure it was worth the wait - especially Camdon Bashor.

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Judas Priest, I never in my life imagined that I'd be forced to work from home on a computer with a screen not much bigger than my cell phone. But, here I am, sitting alone in the man cave trying to figure out how to maneuver around a keyboard that seems as foreign to me as a second language.

Clarion Area volleyball earns national recognition

Clarion High School's state championship girls volleyball team was recently given another honor when they were ranked as the second best team in Pennsylvania across all classes as PrepVolleyball.com released its end-of-season Regional Top Five's rankings for the Northeast Region.

+2
  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Some people struggle to find time in their daily lives to exercise while juggling work, home life and other community involvement.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The initial splash Chase Claypool made quickly turned into a tidal wave, one opposing defenses could no longer ignore.