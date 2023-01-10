JOHNSONBURG — Jordan Hesdon led four players in double figures with a game-high 16 points as Clarion-Limestone improved to 11-1 on the season following a 61-36 dismantling of Johnsonburg in non-conference action.
CLARION — Fans are invited to join Golden Eagles athletics as they honor former men’s basketball player Ken Glass, as well as current and former members of our armed forces, on Saturday on Kenneth H. Glass Military Appreciation Night.
TITUSVILLE — Logan Rakow was a four-event winner Monday night as Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following a 102-68 victory over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split as the girls team posted a identical 102-68 decision over the Oilers.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Coming off an impressive win over Hickory the night before, Franklin’s boys basketball team had to overcome a slow start against Slippery Rock to come away with a 55-50 victory over the Rockets in non-region action on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.
FARRELL — Piper Como buried seven three-pointers on her way to a 29-point night as Grove City’s girls basketball team jumped out to a big first-half lead en route to a 49-38 win over Farrell in non-region play on Saturday.
GREENVILLE — Led by a stingy defense and a balanced offense, Oil City’s boys basketball team cruised to its fifth straight win Friday night as the Oilers routed homestanding Greenville, 57-24 in a non-region matchup.
Cranberry’s Kendell Findlay and Jadyn Shumaker combined to score 24 points Friday night in leading the Berries to a 38-12 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
CLARION — Dawson Smail amassed 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals as Clarion improved to 9-3 overall with a 48-41 victory over Moniteau on Thursday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
SAEGERTOWN — Abby Knapka recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as Cochranton pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday night for a 53-42 verdict over Saegertown in Region 2 girls basketball play.
Oil City’s Ethen Knox was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Player of the Year in Class 3A for his outstanding season on the gridiron as PFN recently released their all-state squads.
Oil City’s Connor Highfield, Cam VanWormer and Sayyid Donald all scored in double digits Wednesday night as the Oilers turned back Bradford, 48-29, in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.
Despite trailing 18-9 to Clarion on Wednesday night, Cranberry’s wrestling team stormed back to win six of the final seven bouts to pull out a 42-21 victory over the Bobcats in a District 9 matchup at the Berry Dome.
Rocky Grove seniors Alex Zinz, D’Andre Whitman, Quinn Ritchey and Blayne Baker combined for 60 points Tuesday night as the Orioles overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Sharpsville, 75-58 in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Nest.
HADLEY — Tournament MVP Alyssa Wiant nearly recorded her second straight double-double on Friday while two of her Clarion-Limestone teammates also earned tourney honors as the Lions captured the Commodore Perry tournament with a 45-22 victory over Crawford Christian Academy.
Cam VanWormer, Jake Hornbeck and Connor Highfield all reached double figures in the scoring column as Oil City upended Rocky Grove, 60-38, at the Castle on the final day of the pre-determined Dick Russell Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
Katie Boal produced a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds as Franklin posted a 43-22 road victory over Cranberry in the opening round of the Berries’ holiday tournament on Tuesday night at the Berry Dome in girls basketball play.
ALLISON PARK — Eric James scored four points in the final 20 seconds to lift North Hills to an 83-81 double-overtime victory over Grove City in the opening round of the Hampton holiday tournament on Tuesday in boys basketball action.
Jalen Wood bucketed 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Franklin used a big fourth quarter to rally for a 53-42 victory over previously unbeaten Farrell on Thursday night in non-region boys basketball action at the Castle.
Clara Steinberg poured in a game-high 24 points as visiting Eisenhower used a strong first quarter en route to a 56-27 victory over Rocky Grove on Wednesday night in non-region girls basketball action at the Nest.
Oil City’s Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events apiece in the girls meet while Connor Malek was a triple winner in the boys meet as the Oilers opened their 2022-23 swim season in style by sweeping Grove City at home in a Region 1 showdown on Monday. Oil City’s girls notched a 97-65…
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius, Dane Wenner and Brayden McFetridge all walked away with titles on Saturday as Cranberry’s wrestling team traveled south to compete in the Nurse Pro Plus Tournament held in Morgantown, West Virginia.
D’Andre Whitman bucketed a game-high 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds Friday night as Rocky Grove pulled away in the second half for a 43-35 victory over visiting Lakeview in non-region boys basketball action at the Nest.
Keystone’s Natalie Bowser and Ashlee Albright combined for 27 points Friday night as the Panthers turned back Cranberry, 45-29 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest at the Berry Dome.
Led by four-event winner Cam Smith, Franklin’s boys swim team opened up its Region 1 schedule Thursday night with a resounding 104-49 win over Slippery Rock in action at the Franklin YMCA. The visiting Rockets gained a split by posting a 103-53 victory in the girls meet.
GROVE CITY — Dawson Carroll connected for four of Cochranton’s 11 three-pointers to finish with a career-high 16 points as the Cardinals rallied in the second half for a 65-59 verdict over homestanding George Junior on Wednesday night in non-region boys basketball play.