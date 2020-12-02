Trettel to swim at St. Francis

Hunter Yeany, the son of Clarion area natives Rob and Nicole (Kennedy) Yeany, was recently crowned season champion in the 2020 Formula 4 United States Championship.
Franklin's Aiden McCracken was named a first team all-star as the all-region District 10 boys golf teams were released on Sunday.
Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.
Oil City's football team dominated on the field this season en route to an historic playoff run and on Thursday, the Oilers also dominated off the field as the District 10 All-Region teams were released.
Six seniors on Oil City's District 10 championship football team - Mario Fontanazza, J.T. Stahlman, Dakota Cole, Cam Russell, Justin Fagley and Ashlee Douglass - broke or tied school records this season.
CLARION -Legendary high school football coach Larry Wiser has decided to hang it up and retire after a 32-year illustrious and remarkable coaching career in the Clarion area.
MASSILLON, Ohio - Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde led his Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets to their third straight state championship with a 38-0 rout of Ironton at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
MECHANICSBURG - Oh, how sweet it is.
It all comes down to this.
