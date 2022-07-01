A full July 4 holiday weekend of racing is in store for area enthusiasts as Tri-City Raceway Park begins its July 4 holiday tonight with practice sessions for all classes that will be in action over the extended holiday weekend.
Grandstand admission is free for the practice sessions, but there will be pit passes sold for all competitors and those fans wanting to get close up and personal with the racers.
Ten softball players from The Derrick/The News-Herald coverage area received all-state recognition on Thursday as the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) announced its 2022 all-state teams.
SHIPPENVILLE — Knox left little doubt about who the best team in District 25 was on Thursday evening as its 12U Little League All-Star squad wrapped up the championship with a 10-0, four-inning victory over visiting Clarion to complete the sweep of the best two-out-of-three tournament series…
CLARION — Bella Brandon homered, drove in four runs at the plate and tossed a complete-game victory in the circle as the Knox 12U Little League Softball all-stars rolled to a 15-6 decision over homestanding Clarion on Tuesday in the first game of a best-of-three tournament in District 25.
Cranberry’s 12U all-star baseball squad suffered a tough loss on Monday, falling into the District 25 Little League losers’ bracket with a 14-1 loss to Butler Township at the Cranberry Little League Complex.
CLARION — After an epic journey involving scenic waterways, dense forests and rugged terrain, Bend Racing reached the finish line early Saturday morning at Clarion University to take first place in Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race.
Justin Armant and Damion Cassano combined to throw a one-hit shutout while Cassano had four of the team’s 17 hits as Franklin’s 12U Little League All-Stars rolled to a 14-0 victory over Oil City on Saturday night in the opening round of the District 25 tournament.
For a short time on Friday afternoon, Bend Racing appeared to be slowing down amongst the towering pines of Cook Forest State Park, possibly leaving the door open for either Rootstock Racing or Rib Mountain Racing to pull off a stunning comeback and come away with the win in Rootstock Racing…
After completing the 86-mile bike trek through the heart of elk country on Day 4 of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race, it appears that Bend Racing is well on its way to a first-place finish as the Mixed-Premiere Division squad increased its overall lead.
Bend Racing remained out in front of the pack late Wednesday night as the third day of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race wrapped up with most teams sill trying to find their way through the grueling 50-mile rogaine in the Quehanna Wild Area.
What started out as something that a father and son could spend time doing together has turned into something that the entire community can take part in — and it comes in the form of a clay oval that spans 1/8 of a mile.
After an intense first day of action in which the teams of Bones Adventure Racing, Bend Racing and Rib Mountain Racing seemed to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, the second day of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race proved to be just as intense as most…
CLARION — After a weekend of pre-race festivities at Clarion University, the 32 teams entered in Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race were transported to Punxsutawney on Monday morning to begin their 342-mile journey that will take place over the next five days.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
ERIE — Franklin’s Easton Fulmer and Luke Guth each took home top honors in their respective sports at the Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards show on Thursday night at the Bayfront Convention Center.
Northwestern Pennsylvania’s scenic waterways, rocky ridges and most remote forests will be on full display to 108 racers on 32 teams this week as Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race will take place beginning at 10 a.m. today and running through Saturday.
Franklin High School’s baseball team, fresh off a first-round victory over WPIAL champion South Park, will face Punxsutawney at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park.
It’s been quite a ride this season for Franklin High School’s girls softball team. After rolling to 16 straight victories to begin the 2022 campaign, the Knights have gone just 3-3 over the past six, including a 5-3 loss in Monday’s District 10 Class 4A championship game to Villa Maria.
BROCKWAY — Despite rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday, Forest Area’s softball season came to an end as the Fires dropped an 8-7 decision to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A second-place game at Brockway High School.