Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.