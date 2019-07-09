Jacob Teeter went 3-for-3 and scored three runs while Jacob Hornbeck and Justin Dunkle drove in three runs apiece Monday night as the Oil City Junior League all-star team held on for a 10-9 victory over Knox/Rimersburg/Emlenton in a losers' bracket contest.
Ryan Cooper, who knocked in four runs, had a run-scoring double in the top of the first inning as KRE jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
But, Oil City responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning, thanks to three walks, a hit batsman and singles from Hornbeck and Dunkle.
Oil City added two more in the second as Teeter singled and Hornbeck smacked a two-run homer.
It was 8-3 when KRE scored three runs in the fourth to close within two runs, but Oil City tacked on two runs in the fifth to go up 10-6.
Seth Best drilled a solo homer with one out in the sixth for KRE and Cooper followed two batters later with a two-run shot to cut the deficit to 10-9.
Will McMahon got the final five outs for the save as Oil City advanced to today's losers' bracket final. They will host Franklin at 6 p.m.
Oil City collected nine hits as Teeter led the way with three singles. Hornbeck homered and singled and Dunkle singled twice. Also adding a single each were Charlie Motter and Lincoln Kaufman.
Motter started for Oil City and pitched 3 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, six runs (five earned) and five walks with four strikeouts. Teeter, who picked up the mound win, went 1 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed one hit and one run with two punchouts. McMahon allowed one hit and two runs (one earned) in his 1 2/3 innings. He walked one and fanned three.
Cooper homered and doubled to pace KRE while Best homered and Cole Henry doubled. Adding singles were Aiden Sell, Tyler Albright and Jay Clover.
On Saturday, Oil City dropped to losers' bracket after falling to New Bethlehem, 12-2.
Dunkle led Oil City's offensive attack with a double while McMahon and James Henry each singled.
DISTRICT 25 10U
Oil City 11, Titusville 5
TITUSVILLE - Elijah Sabin compiled three hits and two runs scored to lead Oil City's 10U all-stars to an 11-5 victory over Titusville on Saturday in a losers' bracket game of the District 25 tournament.
Oil City finished with eight hits in the contest as Blake Marchinke and Bart Rosen followed with two hits each with Marchinke cranking a double and scoring three runs and Rosen drilling a triple and scoring a run. Aiden Thompson also had a single while Andy Mietus, Bryce Davis, Ryan Jackson, Carter Bialo and Crusoe McFall each added a run scored.
Adam Reynolds had two singles and scored a run for Titusville, Tanner Wolfkiel and Jackson Oviatt each had a single and scored a run, Ian Stearns contributed a single while Riley Porter and Aaron Vogus each added a run scored.
Oil City will oppose Franklin at 6 p.m. today in the losers' bracket final at Rennie Schneider Field.