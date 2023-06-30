Perhaps Cranberry Little League coach Chip Jordan summed up Thursday night’s District 25 winners’ bracket final against Franklin the best when he said afterward, “It’s like when you go fishing and you know you’ve got one on the hook. Then, there’s a wiggle, they slip off the hook and then they’re gone!”

That analogy certainly applied to a back-and-forth slugfest that started early — and also ended early — as Franklin emerged with a wild 20-9 four-inning victory at Miller-Sibley’s Lt. Col. Jack P. Williams Field. It was a game in which Franklin scored 14 runs of their 20 runs with two outs and 10 of their 20 runs were unearned, including all nine during a pivotal third inning.

OC baseball, M-E/C softball advance
Oil City’s 12U Little League all-star squad advanced to the losers’ bracket semifinals of the District 25 tournament on Thursday with a 10-6 victory over the Union/A-C Valley all-stars.

Two-out lightning propels Franklin past Cranberry
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Perhaps Cranberry Little League coach Chip Jordan summed up Thursday night's District 25 winners' bracket final against Franklin the best when he said afterward, "It's like when you go fishing and you know you've got one on the hook. Then, there's a wiggle, they slip off the hook and then th…

Mid-East stars cruise to 21-0 victory

MEADVILLE — Abigail Mawhinney and Hadley Frayer combined to hurl a no-hitter while Payton Phillips came a home run short of hitting for the cycle as Mid-East/Cochranton (MEC) rolled to a 21-0, four-inning win over Meadville/Vernon/Lakeview in a District 1 Little League 12U softball all-stars…

Keller cruises through 6, Pirates rout Padres, 7-1

Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night. Keller (9-3) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has surrendered one run in three of his four starts since allowing 15 across his previous three. The Pirates have won three of five after a season-worst 10-game losing streak. The five runs in the seventh all came before the first out was recorded. Josh Palacios had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Connor Joe and Henry Davis followed with two-run singles. San Diego has lost four straight and seven of nine to fall to 37-43.

Cranberry stars clip OC
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

After two straight days of rainouts, nothing — not even the haze and poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires — was going to dampen the excitement surrounding Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket game between Cranberry and Oil City in a District 25 12U Little League all-star game matchup.

Franklin stars nip Butler; Mid-East girls fall
Franklin stars nip Butler; Mid-East girls fall

BUTLER — Holden Goodman’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Carter Barrett with the game-winning run as the visiting Franklin 12U Little League all-stars topped Butler by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night in a winners’ bracket matchup.

Ferrucci, Lockhart are guests as Webco event today
Ferrucci, Lockhart are guests as Webco event today

Webco Industries will be the site of a special gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. today as IndyCar racer Santino Ferrucci and local racer Joe Lockhart will be on hand for an event that will feature giveaways, food trucks and a chance to get up close and personal with a couple of impressive race cars…

OC stars take down Knox

Mason Deets ripped two doubles and drove in a pair of runs as Oil City’s 12U Little League All-Star squad opened its District 25 tournament with a 9-1 victory over visiting Knox on Friday.

OC's Knox named athlete of year
OC's Knox named athlete of year

ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.

Ike Cleaves: OC's forgotten star
Ike Cleaves: OC's forgotten star

  • By PENNY WEICHEL Contributing writer

Very late toward dawn one Sunday morning as I was drifting off, Al Foster’s basketball exploits came to mind. You know Al: Oil City guy who scored 51 points in a 1918 game for the Oilers. I wondered how many points he ended up with that season. Hmm…

OC teen set for nationals
OC teen set for nationals

  • By DYLAN LUX Contributing writer

Jack Ogoreuc, a 16-year-old rifle shooter, has qualified for state competitions in his precision class. He will compete in multiple events, including the American Legion National Championships, and Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) national matches and the 3-Position Air Rifle Championship…

Union's Smith stars at Nike Nationals
Union's Smith stars at Nike Nationals

EUGENE, Ore. — Just a few weeks after defending his PIAA state championship, Union’s Hayden Smith set the bar — pun intended — even higher as he tied for second place in the high jump on Saturday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Antlerless licenses available Monday, June 26

According to Jeannie Ritchey, the acting Venango County treasurer, landowner antlerless licenses will be available for purchase beginning today while fur-taker and resident’s antlerless licenses will go on sale on Monday, June 26.

Two Mile Run to host IBO Triple Crown event this weekend
Two Mile Run to host IBO Triple Crown event this weekend

  • From staff reports

In what has rapidly become one of the biggest area events of the year, Two Mile Run County Park will once again play host this weekend to several of the nation’s top archers for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship.

Bobcats are state champs!
Bobcats are state champs!

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

UNIVERSITY PARK — Twenty innings into their state championship run, Clarion Area’s baseball team finally gave up a run.

Sailors' Reed heads all-region girls' squads
Sailors' Reed heads all-region girls' squads

Lakeview’s Lydia Reed was named the Region 1 athlete of the year while Oil City’s Baine Snyder and Kallie Smith and Franklin’s Olivia Rondinelli were each selected to the first team in Region 3 as District 10 released its 2023 all-region girls track and field teams on Tuesday.

Franklin LL honors Porter
Franklin LL honors Porter

Franklin Little League hosted its 1st Annual Kevin Porter Memorial baseball tournament this past weekend at the Miller-Sibley Complex and included a brief ceremony in which Porter was named as the inaugural inductee to the league’s new Wall of Fame.

Prettyman, Jenkins earn top D10 honors
Prettyman, Jenkins earn top D10 honors

Franklin junior Caleb Prettyman and Lakeview senior Colson Jenkins were each named as their respective region athlete of the year as District 10 announced its all-region boys track and field teams for the 2023 season.

Clay Dusters' Beal shines at state shoot
Clay Dusters' Beal shines at state shoot

ELYSBURG — Keystone High School senior Josh Beal was the overall winner and top male varsity shooter in the 2023 Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League, which was held this past Sunday at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association grounds.

DePriest to compete in Junior Worlds at New Zealand
DePriest to compete in Junior Worlds at New Zealand

Brooklyn DePriest of Colorado, the son of an Oil City High School graduate, was named recently to the United States Snowboard Team and will compete in August in the Junior Worlds, an international competition in New Zealand for riders under 18 years of age who are top ranked in their respect…

Berries rally to best Tide for D-9 crown
Berries rally to best Tide for D-9 crown

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

DUBOIS — Midway through the bottom of the first inning on Monday evening in the District 9 Class 2A championship at Heindl Field, Cranberry’s girls softball team looked like it was in trouble.

Ramblers top Knights in title tilt
Ramblers top Knights in title tilt

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

HERMITAGE — If the past two District 10 Class 4A softball championship games were indicative of anything, it would stand to reason that Monday’s title tilt between Franklin and Cathedral Prep would be a tight, quick and low-scoring affair. After all, Franklin won the crown in 2021 behind Tri…

Local athletes shine at Shippensburg
Local athletes shine at Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG — Three Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley athletes won gold medals — including a record-setting performance from Evelyn Bliss — as the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Track & Field Championships got underway on Friday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Area thinclads take center stage at state meet starting today
Area thinclads take center stage at state meet starting today

Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman, Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell and Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner will be competing in three events apiece at Shippensburg University this weekend while leading a large contingent of track and field athletes to the PIAA Class 2A state championships, which …