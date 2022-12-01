It’s already been another stellar season for the Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets football team, but on Saturday morning at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, it has a chance to be the “perfect” season for head coach Tiger LaVerde.

Fresh off its 41-6 romp last week over Fort Frye, Kirtland will play for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division VI state championship, its 11th trip to the title game in the past 12 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Ultimate family experience
Local Sports

Ultimate family experience

  • By ED BRANNON Sports Editor

It’s already been another stellar season for the Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets football team, but on Saturday morning at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, it has a chance to be the “perfect” season for head coach Tiger LaVerde.

Local Sports
AP

State's deer processors busy as hunting season heats up

  • By ADAM SMELTZ Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — When Doug Peffer opened his big-game butcher shop, deer hunters around the intersection of Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties could pick from perhaps a dozen full-service processors to carve their harvest.

Eagles ousted by Scarlet Dragons in state quarters
Local Sports

Eagles ousted by Scarlet Dragons in state quarters

GROVE CITY — For the second season in a row, Grove City’s football season came to an end at the hands of District 6’s Central (Martinsburg) in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA playoffs, falling to the Scarlet Dragons 35-7 at Forker Field on Friday night.

Clarion's Fuller named Atlantic Region player of year
Local Sports

Clarion's Fuller named Atlantic Region player of year

Clarion’s London Fuller won her second Atlantic Region Player of the Year honor in 2022 while Julia Piccolino and Cassidy Snider earned all-region honors, as the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced their Atlantic Region honors on Wednesday. The trio will now be eligible …

Knox heads all-region squad
Local Sports

Knox heads all-region squad

Having put together one of the finest seasons by a high school running back in history, Oil City junior Ethen Knox was honored with a pair of first-team selections in Region 4 on Tuesday as District 10 released its all-region football teams.

Local Sports

Golden Eagles’ historic season comes to a close

ERIE — Clarion University’s volleyball team gave the homestanding Gannon everything it could handle through four sets on Sunday, but the Golden Eagles ultimately fell by a 3-1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20) score to the Golden Knights at the Highmark Events Center in the NCAA Division II Atlan…

Eagles whip Rockets to capture D-10 3A title, 42-23
Local Sports

Eagles whip Rockets to capture D-10 3A title, 42-23

SLIPPERY ROCK — Grove City used a big surge in the middle part of the game to segue a come-from-behind victory into a rout, taking down Slippery Rock by a 42-23 margin to claim the District 10 Class 3A championship on Friday night at Slippery Rock University.

Wildcats fall to unbeaten Westinghouse
Local Sports

Wildcats fall to unbeaten Westinghouse

PITTSBURGH — Keyshawn Morsillo ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Roderick Jeter had a pair of rushing scores as Westinghouse moved to 12-0 on the season with a 44-8 win over Central Clarion in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup Friday night at Cupples Stadium.

Oil City native places eighth in Spain
Local Sports

Oil City native places eighth in Spain

After putting together one of the top seasons in the country, 13-year-old Ryder Davis earned the chance to compete in the FIM Mini GP World Final at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, earlier this month.

Slye named NFC Special Teams player of week
Local Sports

Slye named NFC Special Teams player of week

NEW YORK — Washington placekicker Joey Slye, the son of two former area residents, was honored by the NFL on Wednesday by being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Commanders’ 32-21 upset win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Two Eagles earn All-PSAC honors
Local Sports

Two Eagles earn All-PSAC honors

LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University running back Khalil Owens and placekicker Jarrett Esposito were named to the All-PSAC West second team as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its year-end football award winners on Wednesday.

Golden Eagles earn #2 seed at regionals
Local Sports

Golden Eagles earn #2 seed at regionals

CLARION — Clarion University’s women’s volleyball team will continue its 2022 season at the NCAA Atlantic Regional on Thursday, with the Golden Eagles earning the No. 2 seed in the bracket and drawing seventh-seeded West Liberty in the opening round. This year’s regional tournament will be h…

Local Sports

Eagles rally past Tigers

FARRELL — Alex Hackwelder’s one-yard scoring run followed by his two-point conversion reception led Grove City to a 22-21, come-from-behind victory over Sharon on Friday night in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals played at Farrell High School.

FHS volleyball, football squads team up for fundraiser
Local Sports

FHS volleyball, football squads team up for fundraiser

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

In an effort to raise money for the Franklin Red and Black Club, members of the Knights’ football team took off their helmets and shoulder pads and donned shorts and tank tops to take on members of the girls volleyball team in a pair of exhibition volleyball matches on Wednesday night at the…

Local Sports

Cranberry girls place sixth at states

HERSHEY — Kelsey Hanna, Karleigh Shaffer and Kayla Hanna each finished in the top 75 to lead the Cranberry girls cross country team to a sixth-place team finish in the PIAA Championships held Saturday on the Parkview Course.

Oil City ousted from playoffs
Local Sports

Oil City ousted from playoffs

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.

Panthers roll to 35-15 victory over Falcon Knights
Local Sports

Panthers roll to 35-15 victory over Falcon Knights

KNOX — Aidan Sell scored two first-half touchdowns while quarterback Drew Keth threw for a pair of scores as Keystone jumped out to a 28-7 halftime advantage en route to a 35-15 victory over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.

Local Sports

Area runners set to compete at states

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

HERSHEY — A total of 25 area runners will descend upon “Chocolatetown” on Saturday to compete in the PIAA Class 1A-2A Championships held on the Parkview Cross Country Course.

Panthers' season comes to an end
Local Sports

Panthers' season comes to an end

DuBOIS -- Having won two of the first three sets by scores of 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, Keystone's girls volleyball team looked to be in prime position to capture the District 9 Class 2A crown against Kane in the title match on Wednesday night as DuBois High School.

Green Wave pull Bobcats under in district semis
Local Sports

Green Wave pull Bobcats under in district semis

SHINGLEHOUSE — Clarion’s girls volleyball team saw its quest for a fifth consecutive District 9 title come to an end on Tuesday night as the Bobcats fell to homestanding Oswayo Vally, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, in the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs.

Franklin falls on road to Lakeview in season finale
Local Sports

Franklin falls on road to Lakeview in season finale

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After the first two plays of Friday night’s non-region football game with homestanding Lakeview, things were looking up for Franklin in its bid to end the season with a victory as the defense came away with a turnover, setting the offense up with prime field position less than a minute into …

Bulldogs beat up on Wildcats
Local Sports

Bulldogs beat up on Wildcats

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley hit paydirt on offense, defense and special teams to take down previously unbeaten Central Clarion in a 47-38 victory at home on Senior Night in a District 9 Football League clash Friday.