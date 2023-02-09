Union evens mark with road win at A-C Valley

FOXBURG — Zander Laughlin and Payton Johnston poured in 16 points apiece as Union pulled away in the second half to record a 65-43 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Wednesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
The Falcons (8-12 overall) jumped out to an early 11-8 lead, only to see the Golden Knights (10-10) end the frame on a 16-0 run to sport a 24-11 lead. A-C Valley fought back in the second frame and trimmed the deficit down to two points at the half at 28-26. However, union used a 19-7 surge in the third and an 18-10 burst in the fourth to put the game away.