Rocky Grove's Magnum Vincent and Franklin's Nadalie Latchaw were named Region 6 Runners of the Year on Sunday as the District 10 Region All-Stars were released.
Vincent led the Orioles to the boys region championship on his way to being named the top runner as well as earning a place on the first team during his senior season. He was joined by freshman teammate Ethan Knapp on the first team while the second team featured Rocky Grove junior Trevor Hamilton and freshman Easton Adamczyk.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach …
Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.
Oil City's football team dominated on the field this season en route to an historic playoff run and on Thursday, the Oilers also dominated off the field as the District 10 All-Region teams were released.
Six seniors on Oil City's District 10 championship football team - Mario Fontanazza, J.T. Stahlman, Dakota Cole, Cam Russell, Justin Fagley and Ashlee Douglass - broke or tied school records this season.
MASSILLON, Ohio - Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde led his Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets to their third straight state championship with a 38-0 rout of Ironton at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
After clinching back-to-back one-point victories in tightly contested playoff games, Oil City's football team has advanced to the final four of the PIAA District 10 Class 4A playoffs. The Oilers are set to square off with defending Class 4A state champion Thomas Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m.…
LOCK HAVEN - The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports following a vote of the league's board of directors.
CLARION - Senior Erica Selfridge recorded a triple-double and surpassed 1,000 career kills on Saturday afternoon as Clarion's volleyball team cruised past visiting West Shamokin, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11 in a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal matchup.
After barely surviving a week ago, Oil City's football team will look to take its perfect season one step further today when it travels to Hollidaysburg High School to take on Upper Moreland in the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
FAIRVIEW - Quarterback Tyler Corbin threw for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Fairview to a 30-3 win over the visiting Franklin Knights in the football season finale for both teams.
A pair of District 9 championship volleyball teams will be in action again on Saturday in quarterfinal matchups of the PIAA playoffs. At noon, coach Matt Darr and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs will travel to face the North Catholic Trojans in a Class 2A clash while at 2 p.m., the undefeated Cl…