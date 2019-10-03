Vincent leads Oriole harriers to pair of wins

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Magnum Vincent took first place in the varsity boys race to lead Rocky Grove's boys cross country team to a sweep over Franklin and Maplewood on Wednesday in a Region 3 tri-meet at Two Mile Run County Park.
Vincent crossed the finish line with a time of 18:06 as the Orioles defeated the Knights (18-45) and the Tigers (15-50). Franklin earned a split with an 18-46 verdict over Maplewood.