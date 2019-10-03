Vincent leads Oriole harriers to pair of wins

Contributed photo. Runners break from the start of Wednesday's cross country meet at Two Mile Run County Park.

Magnum Vincent took first place in the varsity boys race to lead Rocky Grove's boys cross country team to a sweep over Franklin and Maplewood on Wednesday in a Region 3 tri-meet at Two Mile Run County Park.

Vincent crossed the finish line with a time of 18:06 as the Orioles defeated the Knights (18-45) and the Tigers (15-50). Franklin earned a split with an 18-46 verdict over Maplewood.

