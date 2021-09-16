Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1
FARRELL -- Rocky Grove kept its perfect record intact with a 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 25-17 victory over homestanding Farrell in a Region 1 clash.
RUSSELL — Franklin’s Chippy Whitling scored a pair of first-half goals while Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth added one apiece on Wednesday as the Knights held on for a 4-3 road win over Eisenhower in a Region 4 boys soccer showdown.
CLARION — Korrin Burns amassed 19 kills, seven points, including two aces, and seven digs Wednesday night as Clarion swept visiting Tyrone by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference girls volleyball match.
KOSSUTH — Cranberry’s Dane Wenner fired a 37 to capture medalist honors on Wednesday, but Clarion once again topped the field in the team standings in the seventh KSAC mega match of the season.
KNOX — Keystone improved to 3-1 on the season with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 victory over visiting Karns City in a KSAC girls volleyball clash.
GREENVILLE — Oil City won two of the three singles matches and swept both of the doubles matches en route to a 4-1 win over Greenville on Tuesday in a Region 1 girls tennis match.
Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race to lead Oil City to a sweep over visiting Franklin and Maplewood on Tuesday in a Region 3 cross country tri-meet.
Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Oil City claimed all three singles matches on its way to taking down Punxsutawney, 3-2, on Monday in non-region girls tennis action.
FOXBURG — Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer finished first and second, respectively, to lead Clarion’s golf team to the victory in a KSAC mega match held at Foxburg Country Club on Monday.
Franklin's Caleb Griffin and Chippy Whitling scored two goals apiece on Monday as the Knights shut out homestanding Oil City, 9-0, in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.
KEYSTONE — Fresh of their victory at the 18th Annual Franklin Spiketacular, Keystone cruised past visiting Venango Catholic, 25-18, 25-5, 25-11, in a KSAC girls volleyball contest on Monday.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Matt Woolcock’s second-place finish led Cranberry’s boys cross country squad to the team title of the Big Red Invitational on Saturday, pacing the 30-team field. The Berries’ girls also fared well, placing fifth in its 22-team field.
Keystone’s girls vollyeball team went 7-1 on the day en route to claiming the championship of the 18th Annual Franklin Spiketacular on Saturday held at Franklin High School.
LAWRENCE PARK — Gage Haniwalt recorded not one, but two hat tricks as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 4-0 with an 11-1 victory over homestanding Iroquois on Saturday in a non-region match.
Christian Life Academy upped its record to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in the NPCC with a 26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14 victory over Grove City Christian.
RUSSELL — Through the first two games, the Franklin Knights football team has had its share of struggles in the first half. After all, they fell behind 28-7 in their season opener at Harbor Creek in the opening half and trailed 34-0 by halftime in their home opener last week against Fairview.
KNOX -- Bret Wingard ran for a touchdown and tossed two scoring passes to Zander McHenry on Friday as Keystone knocked off Brockway, 24-6, in a D9 Small South Division contest on First Responders/Military Appreciation Night at Keystone High School.
TIONESTA — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing shot a 39 to capture medalist honors on Thursday, but Clarion used its talented depth to sweep the next five spots and roll to another first-place finish in the fifth KSAC mega match of the season.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth and Gage Haniwalt each scored a pair of goals and assisted on another Thursday evening as the Knights overcame an early deficit to post a 7-1 victory over Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer match at historic Carter Field.
HERMITAGE — Courtney Clark put together a stellar all-around game with 19 points, including five aces, 20 assists and four kills as Rocky Grove rallied for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23, 15-10 victory over homestanding Kennedy Catholic on Thursday night in Region 1 girls volleyball action.
After dropping its first two games of the season, the Franklin Knights football team will be on the prowl for their first victory tonight in a non-region game at Eisenhower. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
CLARION — One of the most recognizable Golden Eagle alumni of recent decades will soon have a permanent home in Tippin Gymnasium. John Calipari, a 1982 Clarion graduate and former men’s basketball player, will return to Clarion on Tuesday, Sept. 21, as the court in Tippin Gymnasium is offici…
Oil City’s Drayton Dill scored a goal in each half, but the Oilers had to settle for a 2-2 tie in a Region 4 boys soccer match against Corry on Wednesday in the team’s season opener at the Oil Field.
Despite getting 13 service points from Kyla Hart, Franklin dropped a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 decision to visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday night in a non-region girls volleyball match at the Castle.
Mary Matyasousky and Bella Toto claimed two of the three singles matches and Wilmington went on to sweep both doubles matches on Tuesday en route to a 4-1 win over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 girls tennis play.
CLARION — Clarion’s McKayla Kerle took home medalist honors with a 36, but Moniteau came away with the team victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf match played at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
Oil City High School Principal Scott Stahl said Tuesday that Oil City High School’s home football opener against Wilmington was canceled due to an “Oil City football COVID situation.”
Nate Pfennigwerth tallied two goals and two assists while Gage Haniwalt added a pair of goals and an assist as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 5-3 victory over visiting Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday in Region 4 action.
CLARION — A number of electrifying plays in the return game nearly drove the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory, but Clarion University’s football team came up short at home on Saturday, falling 31-26 to Lake Erie at Memorial Stadium.
Oil City High School’s home football opener against Wilmington, which was to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, has been canceled.
PORT ALLEGANY — Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Kyle Nellis for an 82-yard touchdown pass with just 2:21 to play in the game to provide the game-winning score in the Panthers’ 36-30 victory on the road over Port Allegany on Friday night in District 9 play.
Katie Beggs served for 20 points, including eight aces, and added five kills Friday night as Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting CCSI, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match.
A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.
LINESVILLE — Thursday night was a coming-out party for Oil City’s football team — and in particular Ethen Knox — as the Oilers put on display what they’re capable of in the young 2021 season.
CLARION — Behind the stellar play of Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, Clarion claimed the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match held Thursday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
After opening the season on the road last week, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will host Fairview for their home opener tonight in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
CLARION — While most Clarion County residents might not be familiar with the game of “Cricket,” if everything goes right for Yasir Bhatti, local residents could become big fans.
