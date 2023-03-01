Warriors prevail, She-Wolves fall in D-9 brackets

BROCKWAY — Kendall Sankey, Allie Pry and Catherine Kelly teamed up to score 42 points as Moniteau advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls basketball championship game with a 50-38 win over Coudersport in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday at Brockway High School.

Coach Dee Arblaster’s Warriors (19-6) will face Redbank Valley for the title on Saturday at PennWest Clarion at 2 p.m. It will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams with Redbank Valley winning on each of the previous three occasions. Both teams will move on to the PIAA state playoffs.

NEW WILMINGTON — Despite a furious 42-point second half Tuesday night, Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team saw its season come to a close as the Orioles fell to Farrell, 64-55 in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal game at Westminster College.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Having won 14 straight games heading into Tuesday night’s District 10 Class 3A semifinal at Slippery Rock University, it was quite fitting that the only team standing in the way of the Franklin boys basketball team’s bid to reach a third straight district championship game was the last team …

Four games are on the slate tonight in District 9 girls playoff basketball action as the Class 1A bracket resumes, the Class 2A tournament gets under way and the 3A bracket begins and ends with just one game.

Getting it right

A pair of Cranberry freshmen each picked up fifth-place finishes this past weekend in the District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships held at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.

Bobcats, Panthers prevail

CLARION — Devon Lauer poured in all of his game-high 25 points in the first three quarters Monday night as Clarion’s boys basketball team coasted to an 83-28 home win over Smethport in a District 9 Class 1A consolation game.

SHARON — Cochranton’s Cash Morrell, Kyle Lantz and Blake Foulk all advanced to regionals after finishing in the top eight on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A tournament at Sharon High School.

FARRELL — Franklin’s season came to an end on Saturday afternoon at Farrell High School as the Knights were held to only seven points in the second half in a 42-22 loss to Conneaut Area in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 4A girls basketball playoffs.

Union takes out Clarion; Panthers fall

CLARION — Union’s Zander Laughlin poured in 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter Friday night — all on three-pointers — and the Golden Knights went on to upset the host Clarion Bobcats, 58-48 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal boys basketball matchup.

SHARON — Grove City’s trio of Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman each advanced to the semifinals following Friday’s opening round of the District 10 Class 2A wrestling championships at Sharon High School.

Seven Cranberry matmen advance to D9 semifinals

CLARION — Cranberry’s wrestling team had a highly successful opening day as seven Berries advanced to today’s semifinals with impressive performances Friday night in the District 9 Class 2A championships at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After closing the season on a 13-game winning streak, Franklin’s boys basketball team looked prime and ready to defend its back-to-back District 10 Class 3A titles as they squared off with eighth-seeded Mercyhurst Prep in the quarterfinals on Friday night at Oil City High School.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After falling behind 9-0 early in the first quarter against Cochranton on Friday night at Oil City High School, it appeared Rocky Grove’s stay in the District 10 Class 1A boys basketball playoffs was going to be a short one.

Greer, Lutz and Loughry power Eagles past Beavers

FARRELL — Grove City’s Nathan Greer pumped in 14 third-quarter points and teammate Gavin Lutz scored 10 more in the fourth as the Eagles flew past Corry, 58-41 in a District 10 Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal-round matchup Thursday night at Farrell’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

FRILLS CORNERS — North Clarion’s girls basketball team went into Thursday’s night’s District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal contest against Ridgway with something to prove, which doesn’t happen very often for a team that heads into the postseason bracket at 19-4.

A total of 61 area wrestlers will be in action Friday and Saturday as both the District 9 and District 10 Class 2A championships will be held at two locations. The District 9 event is set to get under way at 4 p.m. Friday at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium while the District 10 tourney w…

Lions, Gremlins advance to 2A semis

STRATTANVILLE — Rylie Klingensmith scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds as Clarion-Limestone opened the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball playoffs with a 61-37 dismantling of visiting Kane on Wednesday night in a quarterfinal matchup.

Fly casting instruction offered

Fly Fishers International (FFI) will hold Casting Skills Development at Oil Creek State Park, at the Blood Farm Day Use Area, from 10 a.m. to noon on June 10, 17 and 24.

Warriors fall to Brookville in 3A title tilt

CLARION — Clayton Cook poured in a game-high 17 points as Brookville claimed the District 9 Class 3A championship following a 63-37 victory over Moniteau on Tuesday night at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.

Four Knights, three Cards advance to districts

SHARON — Cochranton’s Kyle Lantz finished in second place to lead seven area wrestlers who qualified for next weekend’s District 10 Class 2A tournament after the second day of action in the Section 2-AA tournament held Saturday at Sharon High School.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CLARION — There’s an old sports adage that says its hard to beat a team three times in a single season, but it must be one that the Redbank Valley girls basketball isn’t familiar with.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CLARION — When starting point guard Jase Ferguson went down late in the regular season with an injury for Clarion-Limestone’s boys basketball team, the Lions knew it was going to have to be an all-hands-on-deck situation if they wanted to earn their first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conferenc…

Bulldogs, Warriors to play for title

CLARION — Redbank Valley and Moniteau will square off for a third time this season, this time with the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball championship on the line.

Two Knights, three Cards reach mat semis

SHARON — Franklin’s Cael Dailey and Gary Kiselka and Cochranton’s trio of Kyle Lantz, Blake Foulk and Cash Morrell each advanced to today’s semifinals following wins Friday night in the District 10 Section 2-AA wrestling tournament at Sharon High School.

SHARON — Connor Malek, Caleb Stover, Logan Rakow and Charlie Motter each won two events Thursday night as Oil City’s boys swim team finished off an undefeated regular season — the first in school history — with a 95-49 victory over Sharon. The Oiler girls made it a sweep by posting a 96-67 d…

Rocky Grove seniors D’Andre Whitman, Evan Wolfgong, Blayne Baker and Quinn Ritchey combined for 53 points in their final home game Friday night as the Orioles cruised to a 73-39 win over Commodore Perry in a Region 1 boys basketball game at the Nest.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With the Region 6 boys basketball title already decided in favor of Franklin, Friday night’s matchup between the Knights and rival Oil City didn’t have as much on the line as it could have since the Oilers lost to Warren this past Tuesday. But, the showdown in front of another large crowd on…