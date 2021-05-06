KNOX - Hannah Burgoon was a four-event winner while Cody Daniels and David Stamm recorded three wins apiece on Wednesday as Moniteau swept homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys and girls track and field dual meet.

Burgoon took first place in the 1,600, 800 and 3,200 runs while she also ran a leg on the winning 3,200 relay to lead the Moniteau girls to a 139.67-10.33 victory over the Panthers. She was joined on the 3,200 relay by Catherine Kelly, Ashley Huffman and Jenna Blauser.

Calhoun named diving coach at Clarion
Local Sports

CLARION - Clarion University's head swimming and diving coach, Bree Kelley, announced on Wednesday that Heath Calhoun, a three-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Diving Coach of the year and a six-time All-American diver at Clarion, will join the Golden Eagle staff as diving coach.

Four junior rifle team members to compete at nationals
Local Sports

Four junior rifle team members to compete at nationals

Four area athletes from the Oil City Izaak Walton Junior Rifle Team have qualified to compete in the National Junior Olympic Rifle Championship match, which will be held May 12-16 at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. The four who will be competing are Lily Cicatella, Hayden Bell, Zac…

Best powers Bobcats to rout of 'Dogs
Local Sports

Best powers Bobcats to rout of 'Dogs

CLARION - Jordan Best cranked a pair of home runs among her three hits and finished with seven RBIs on Wednesday as Clarion improved to 5-5 on the season with a 15-5, six-inning victory over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup.

Local Sports

Warriors sweep Panthers on track

Bulldogs sweep; Knights, Berries fall on road
Local Sports

Bulldogs sweep; Knights, Berries fall on road

NEW BETHLEHEM - North Clarion's Evelyn Lerch set a school record in the 100 dash while also winning four events on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as Redbank Valley rallied in the field events to post an 80-70 win over the She-Wolves in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.

+2
Orioles work overtime to beat Iroquois
Local Sports

Orioles work overtime to beat Iroquois

LAWRENCE PARK - Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano led off the top of the ninth inning with a tie-breaking solo home run and the Orioles went on to score five more runs to beat homestanding Iroquois, 12-6 in a Region 3 baseball showdown.

Keystone thinclads sweep past A-C Valley
Local Sports

Keystone thinclads sweep past A-C Valley

KNOX - Drew Slaugenhaupt, Koby Buzard, Quincy Hannold and Logan Sell each were three-event winners on Monday as Keystone's boys track and field team improved to 5-1 on the season after a 98-46 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet.

+3
Oilers defend Oil Country
Local Sports

Oilers defend Oil Country

Oil City more than held its own as the host of the 32nd Annual Oil Country Track and Field Invitational as the Oilers claimed the boys and girls combined victory on Saturday, putting up 161.6 total points in the two-day meet to outpace the 22-team field.

Local Sports

Orioles falter against UC on diamond

UNION CITY -Rocky Grove grabbed a quick lead, but it evaporated in a hurry as the Orioles dropped a 13-2, five-inning decision on the road to Union City in Region 2 softball action on Friday.

+3
Cold day on the track
Local Sports

Cold day on the track

Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.

Cardinals' YaSenka movin' on up
Local Sports

Cardinals' YaSenka movin' on up

  • Ed Brannon Sports edtior

While many of you were fast asleep last night, a young man was boarding a plane at 3 a.m. headed for Peoria, Illinois. It's a flight that Mike YaSenka has been dreaming of for more than a year.

Local Sports

Panthers, Wolves split; Redbank Valley sweeps Cranberry

FRILLS CORNERS - Keystone's Koby Buzard won four events in the boys meet while North Clarion's Trinity Thompson was a triple-winner in the girls meet as the two teams split a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet at North Clarion High School on Wednesday. Keystone took the boys meet, 86…

McFarland drives in 11 runs as Fires torch Union
Local Sports

McFarland drives in 11 runs as Fires torch Union

TIONESTA - Madison McFarland had a monster game for Forest Area, blasting two home runs and a triple while driving in a eye-popping 11 runs on Wednesday to lead the homestanding Fires to a 19-9, five-inning victory over Union in KSAC softball action.

+3
Knights slip past Lakers
Local Sports

Knights slip past Lakers

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

Having lost the first matchup to Mercyhurst Prep by a 7-1 score in the second game of the season, Franklin's young baseball team was looking forward to the rematch on Wednesday afternoon in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.

+4
Oilers take down Bulldogs
Local Sports

Oilers take down Bulldogs

Dakota Cole racked up four wins while Madison Salvo and Jenna Fischli took three apiece as Oil City's track and field teams steamrolled Meadville at the Oil Field on Tuesday with the boys winning 107-42 and the girls 117-33 in the Region 3 clash.

+3
Berries split with Panthers; Wolves sweep
Local Sports

Berries split with Panthers; Wolves sweep

Kalynne Ziegler cruised to three victories to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 96-54 victory over Keystone in KSAC girls track and field action on Monday. The Panthers split the dual meet with an 85-65 win on the boys side with Koby Buzard leading the way with three wins of his own for Keystone.

+3
Orioles rout Tigers, 15-0
Local Sports

Orioles rout Tigers, 15-0

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

After dropping a tough decision to Saegertown on Friday night, Rocky Grove's baseball team was looking to get back on track against visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 meeting on Monday afternoon at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.

Local Sports

Fires rip Rovers, 5-2

MARIENVILLE - Aiden Hartle went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and also pitched four strong innings as Forest Area downed visiting Brockway, 5-2 in a non-conference matchup on Monday.

Local Sports

O's net first win

TITUSVILLE - Thanks to a sweep from its doubles teams, Rocky Grove's tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday as the Orioles rallied to beat homestanding Titusville, 3-2, in Region 1 action.

Local Sports

Fontanazza, Yeager fare well for Oilers

BUTLER - Oil City finished with placewinners in four different events - three on the boys side and one on the girls - at the Butler Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, an event that was attended by 73 boys teams and 65 girls teams.

Local Sports

Knights knock off Rockets in R-4 clash

TITUSVILLE - Trinity Edge blasted a grand slam on her way to a two-hit, five-RBI performance as Franklin rolled through homestanding Titusville 13-2 in five innings of Region 4 softball play on Saturday.

Local Sports

Cranberry bats double up Brookville

BROOKVILLE - Cranberry's Jenna Reynolds notched two inside-the-park home runs and Rylee Coe went 4-for-4 as the Berries doubled up Brookville, 18-9, in non-region softball action on Friday.