Anna West and Kyla Hart combined to serve for 27 points Friday night as Christian Life Academy's girls volleyball team remained undefeated and advanced to today's championship of the New-Penn Christian Conference with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 home win over Bethel Christian.
West led the Eagles (15-0) with 15 points and Hart added 12 while each player also had five kills. Megan Montgomery added 16 digs and nine points, Katie Beggs had nine points and nine assists and Destiny Bickel had seven assists and four kills.