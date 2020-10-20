Whitling, Pfennigwerth propel Knights to Region 4 title with 2-1 win over Ikes

Franklin's Carson "Chippy" Whitling scored a goal with three-tenths of a second remaining in the first half and also added an assist on Nate Pfennigwerth's game-winning goal with 14 minutes to play as the Knights clinched the Region 4 Class 2A boys soccer title with a 2-1 win at home over Eisenhower. The teams had identical 8-5 records in region play going into the final regular-season match.
"I'm really proud of these kids," Franklin coach Todd Willis said after learning the team wrapped up a District 10 playoff spot. "Even when we weren't sure there was even going to be a season because of COVID, these guys had a goal of making the playoffs. They went out and worked really hard to get to this point and I'm really excited to see what the rest of the season brings."