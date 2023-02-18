Rocky Grove seniors D’Andre Whitman, Evan Wolfgong, Blayne Baker and Quinn Ritchey combined for 53 points in their final home game Friday night as the Orioles cruised to a 73-39 win over Commodore Perry in a Region 1 boys basketball game at the Nest.

Whitman poured in a game-high 18 points, Wolfgong had a career-high 15 points, Baker scored 11 and Ritchey nine as coach Ben Anderson’s Orioles improved to 10-12 overall and 2-6 in the region.

Whitman, Wolfgong lift Orioles to win
Whitman poured in a game-high 18 points, Wolfgong had a career-high 15 points, Baker scored 11 and Ritchey nine as coach Ben Anderson's Orioles improved to 10-12 overall and 2-6 in the region.

OC boys cap perfect season; Knights split
OC boys cap perfect season; Knights split

SHARON — Connor Malek, Caleb Stover, Logan Rakow and Charlie Motter each won two events Thursday night as Oil City’s boys swim team finished off an undefeated regular season — the first in school history — with a 95-49 victory over Sharon. The Oiler girls made it a sweep by posting a 96-67 d…

Knights top Oilers in finale
Knights top Oilers in finale

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With the Region 6 boys basketball title already decided in favor of Franklin, Friday night’s matchup between the Knights and rival Oil City didn’t have as much on the line as it could have since the Oilers lost to Warren this past Tuesday. But, the showdown in front of another large crowd on…

Bulldogs, Warriors to play for title

CLARION — Redbank Valley and Moniteau will square off for a third time this season, this time with the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball championship on the line.

Two Knights, three Cards reach mat semis

SHARON — Franklin’s Cael Dailey and Gary Kiselka and Cochranton’s trio of Kyle Lantz, Blake Foulk and Cash Morrell each advanced to today’s semifinals following wins Friday night in the District 10 Section 2-AA wrestling tournament at Sharon High School.

Area wrestlers set for D-10 section tourneys
Area wrestlers set for D-10 section tourneys

Wrestling’s “second season” gets underway today as five area teams will be competing in District 10 section tournaments at two locations. Franklin, Cochranton, Maplewood and Grove City will be at Sharon High School for the Section 2-AA event while Titusville will participate in the Section 1…

Krull, Walter to be honored
Krull, Walter to be honored

CLARION — Lee Krull and Ron Walter have been officiating for a century between the two of them, and on Saturday, the duo will receive some well-deserved recognition for their efforts and accomplishments.

Gremlins slip past Warriors
Gremlins slip past Warriors

CHICORA — Chloe Fritch and Brooklyn Taylor combined to score 13 points in the fourth quarter as Karns City rallied for a 40-35 win over visiting Moniteau on Wednesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.

Franklin dominates Eagles for 87-13 win
Franklin dominates Eagles for 87-13 win

Franklin’s Aidan McCracken made his final game on the court at the Castle count as the senior buried four three-pointers to finish with 14 points as Franklin secured the Region 6 boys basketball crown with an 87-13 rout of visiting Conneaut Area on Tuesday night.

Oilers fall to Dragons, drop to 17-4 on season
Oilers fall to Dragons, drop to 17-4 on season

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

In their first meeting a few weeks ago, Oil City stole what looked like a sure victory away from homestanding Warren as Cam VanWormer buried a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Oilers the two-point win and set up a huge showdown with rival Franklin a few days later for sole possession…

Berry matmen deck Knights, 47-15
Berry matmen deck Knights, 47-15

Three of Cranberry’s nine victories came by way of pin on Monday as the Berries made the short trip to the Castle to take down Franklin, 47-15, in non-conference wrestling action.

Oil City boys are R1 champs
Oil City boys are R1 champs

Led by triple winners Logan Rakow and Charlie Motter, Oil City’s boys swim team clinched the Region 1 championship Monday night with an 87-52 victory over visiting Slippery Rock. The Oilers are now 12-0 and can complete the first undefeated season in school history with a win on Thursday at …

Basketball Roundup

Braden Scarvel and Liam Campbell rifled in 15 points apiece as Sharpsville recorded a 74-43 road win over Venango Catholic on Saturday in non-conference boys basketball action at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

Knights clobber Beavers
Knights clobber Beavers

Damon Curry tickled the twine for a game-high 22 points while he also pulled down eight rebounds as Franklin won its 11th straight game overall and 22nd consecutive in region play following a 62-40 victory over visiting Corry on Friday in Region 6 boys basketball action at the Castle.

Bowser lifts Panthers to win; Bulldogs top Warriors

CLARION — Fresh off of scoring her 1,000th point the night before, Natalie Bowser showed now signs of slowing down as she netted 20 points to lead Keystone to a 31-30 victory on the road over Clarion on Friday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball play.

OC's Knox selected to All-USA Today team
OC's Knox selected to All-USA Today team

After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.

Berries bury Chucks on mat
Berries bury Chucks on mat

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Cranberry went on the road Thursday and made short work of Punxsutawney, claiming eight of the 11 contested matches en route to a 50-18 victory in District 9 wrestling action.

Oiler swimmers double-dunk Knights
Oiler swimmers double-dunk Knights

Led by triple winner Caleb Stover and its overall depth, Oil City’s boys swim team clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title Thursday night following a 93-71 victory over Franklin in a meet at the Franklin YMCA. The Oiler girls made it a sweep as Emily Russell and Kallie Smith won four…

Knights dribble past Oilers
Knights dribble past Oilers

Franklin’s Estella Adams scored 10 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter Thursday evening as the Knights pulled away for a 52-29 win over Oil City in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the Castle.

Redbank tops North Clarion in matchup of 18-1 teams
Redbank tops North Clarion in matchup of 18-1 teams

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — In the moments leading up to Wednesday night’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown between North Clarion and homestanding Redbank Valley, it had the feel of a playoff environment.

Union evens mark with road win at A-C Valley
Union evens mark with road win at A-C Valley

FOXBURG — Zander Laughlin and Payton Johnston poured in 16 points apiece as Union pulled away in the second half to record a 65-43 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Wednesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.

Curry helps Knights to 10th straight
Curry helps Knights to 10th straight

Damon Curry was on fire on Tuesday night at the Launch Pad as the Franklin junior buried seven three-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points in leading the visiting Knights to their 10 straight win with an 82-50 rout of Titusville in Region 6 boys basketball action.

Oilers pull away in fourth to stop Corry
Oilers pull away in fourth to stop Corry

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After falling a game behind first place in Region 6 last week, Oil City’s boys basketball team was looking to remain in contention for the league crown as they hosted Corry on Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.

Fires scorch Orioles
Fires scorch Orioles

Rocky Grove kept it close through halftime, but Forest Area pulled away down the stretch for a 42-24 victory at the Nest in non-region girls basketball action on Tuesday.

Berries bounce Vikings at the Dome
Berries bounce Vikings at the Dome

Devin Zerbe led three players in double figures with 13 points as Cranberry recorded a 65-41 victory over visiting Venango Catholic on Monday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

Cranberry matmen ousted in district semifinals

BROOKVILLE — Cranberry’s wrestling team went 1-1 on the day Saturday en route to reaching the quarterfinals before being upended in the semifinals of the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Championships held at Brookville High School.