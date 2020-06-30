The third round of Sunday Thunder at the all new Tri-City Raceway Park produced a third different winner in the Shawgo Real Estate Sprint Car division of racing on Sunday as Carl Bowser turned in his first victory of 2020 with a dominating drive.
In the 358 Modified Division, Jimmy Holden won for the first time in his career at Tri-City in his first visit of the season while Dillon Speer remained undefeated in the 4-Your-Car-Connection Mini-Stock Division, scoring his third win in as many races at the track. Also, for the first time in 2020, the Mod-Lite race cars competed on the half-mile oval, and 15-year old Roman Jones earned a first-career win in the division.