CLARION — Connor Kopnitsky ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Central Clarion improved to 3-0 on the season following a 43-6 win over Union/A-C Valley in District 9 football action Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Coach Dave Eggleton’s Wildcats raced out to a 15-0 lead through the first period as quarterback Jase Ferguson got the scoring started with a two-yard run at the 7:48 mark. Thomas Uckert added the first of his five PATs.
After giving General McLane a tough battle last season, the Franklin Knights football team was looking for a repeat performance against the Lancers in their home opener on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.
Franklin dropped the opening set, but the Knights stormed back to win three straight in a 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Thursday at the Castle.
After starting off the season with two road games, the Franklin Knights football team will hold its home opener against visiting General McLane at 7 p.m. tonight on the school’s new-and-improved turf field.
Oil City will put its undefeated 2-0 record on the line tonight as it travels to North East to take on an unfamiliar foe in the Grape Pickers, who carry an 0-2 record into the contest. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in the non-region contest.
Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw ran to first-place finishes in the varsity boys and girls races at Cranberry on Wednesday, but it was the host Berries’ depth that proved to be the difference in wins over both the Knights and Karns City.
Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race and Kennedy Liederbach took first in the varsity girls race as Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams posted a non-region sweep over homestanding Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Two Mile Run County Park.
Gage Haniwalt netted a pair of goals while Chippy Whitling contributed a goal and an assist as the Franklin boys soccer team recorded a 4-2 victory over visiting Warren in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
TITUSVILLE — On an ideal day for scoring, Titusville’s Peyton Madden fired a 76 to earn medalist honors, but Oil City came away with a one-point victory over the host Rockets in the second Region 4 mega match of the season.
Sydni Hoobler amassed 14 kills and 15 digs as Franklin’s girls volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the season after a 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 victory over visiting Clarion-Limestone in a non-region match on Tuesday night at the Castle.
BELLE VERNON — The wet weather and course conditions prematurely halted the Vulcan Invitational hosted by California (Pa.) after the conclusion of the second round, with the Golden Eagle men’s golf team wrapping things up at Cedarbrook Golf Club on Monday morning. Clarion finished the tourna…
PORT ALLEGANY — Central Clarion’s Dawson Hotchkiss scored three touchdowns during a 22-point third quarter Friday night and sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for 280 yards and three scores as the Wildcats rallied from a 16-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Port Allegany, 29-24 in a Di…
Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer racked up 14 kills, eight service points, four digs and three blocks Friday night as the Berries rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 victory over Oil City in a non-region volleyball match at the Berry Dome.
HERMITAGE — After coming up just shy of a victory in their season opener last week, the Franklin High School football team was looking to even its record on the road against Hickory in a non-region matchup Friday night at Hornets Stadium.
CHICORA — Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler served for 16 points, including 10 for aces, and Abby Boland added eight kills and three blocks as the Knights rolled past homestanding Karns City, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 in a non-region volleyball matchup on Thursday night.
KOSSUTH — Cranberry’s Brooke Whitling earned medalist honors with a 42 as Cranberry crept closer to Moniteau, the Warriors still had enough to come away with the team win on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played at Hi-Level Golf Course.
Franklin’s quartet of Gabby LaJeunesse, Sydni Hoobler, Jennifer Blum and Sydney May turned in stellar performances Monday evening as the Knights’ volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Cranberry, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 in a non-region match at the Berry Dome.
Oil City’s Abby Kreidler and Chayse Skinner each served for nine points and Lillie Heise added eight as the Oilers’ volleyball team opened its season Monday night with a straight-set, non-region win over Commodore Perry, 25-20, 27-25, 25-9 at the House of Hustle.
TITUSVILLE — After getting off to a slow start last year, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin High School football team were in the hunt for a better beginning to the 2022 campaign against homestanding Titusville on Saturday night in the season and Region 4 opener for both teams at Carter Field.
Braving grueling temperatures and the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a local woman recently competed in the 101-mile Tahoe Rim Traile Endurance Run in Carson City, Nevada — and she won.
STRATTANVILLE — Jase Ferguson passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as Central Clarion overcame six turnovers en route to a 42-7 home win over Brookville in a District 9 Large School matchup.
Kelsi Stewart amassed 22 points and 14 digs to lead Christian Life Academy to a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Crawford Christian Academy on Friday night in New-Penn Christian Conference play.
When current head coach Matt Turk was a player at Franklin High School back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Knights and Titusville Rockets played each other every season as members of the Northwest Football Conference.
WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26
Oil City’s Charlie Motter fired a 79 to earn medalist honors on Thursday, but Franklin used a balanced attack to pull out the team win in the annual Venango Cup, which was held at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
GUYS MILLS — Franklin’s Aidan McCracken earned medalist honors by shooting a 39 on Wednesday, but the Knights dropped a 172-174 squeaker to homestanding Lakeview in a boys golf match at Mt. Hope Golf Course.
KOSSUTH — North Clarion’s Zeelan Hargenrader took home medalist honors with a 33, but Clarion earned the team win for the second time in as many Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega matches, this one played Tuesday at Hi-Level Golf Course.
NEW WILMINGTON — Oil City’s Olivia Blauser and Lauren Caralla teamed up for the Oilers’ lone victory in a 4-1 defeat to homestanding Wilmington on Tuesday in the season-opening girls tennis match for both teams.
BUTLER — Defending New-Penn Christian Conference champion Christian Life Academy opened its 2022 volleyball campaign with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-24 non-conference loss on the road to First Baptist Christian School of Butler on Monday evening.
Franklin’s Ryan McCandless earned medalist honors Monday by shooting an 80 and teammate Zach Rugh was just a shot back as the Knights captured the Region 4 mega match, which was held at Wanango Country Club.