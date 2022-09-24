Wildcats stun Oilers, 21-20

ALBION — Oil City’s football team fought and battled for all it was worth on the road against Northwestern on Friday night, but in a contest marred by penalties and frustration, the Oilers dropped a 21-20 decision to the Wildcats for their first loss of the season.
The yardage was there as OC outgained Northwestern (3-2) by a 441-271 margin — including a 432-yard, 48-carry effort from running back Ethen Knox — but its drives were repeatedly hampered by flags to the tune of 15 penalties for 133 yards in the game, compared to just two for six yards by the ‘Cats.
After enduring a brutal three-game stretch against perennial powers Hickory, General McLane and Oil City while dealing with numerous injuries and illnesses to the starting lineup, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to turn things around with a rare Saturday night matchup with…
ALBION — Oil City’s football team fought and battled for all it was worth on the road against Northwestern on Friday night, but in a contest marred by penalties and frustration, the Oilers dropped a 21-20 decision to the Wildcats for their first loss of the season.
GROVE CITY — Hunter Hohman fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Greer with 18 seconds left, then dove in for the winning two-point conversion moments later as Grove City shocked visiting Slippery Rock, 22-21 in a Region 3 showdown Friday night at Forker Field.
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 high school football campaign, Oil City has racked up four blowout victories. Tonight, the Oilers will try to make it five in a row as they travel to Albion to take on Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in the non-region matchup.
FRILLS CORNERS — Aiden Thomas and Gabriel Fair finished 1-2 as the North Clarion boys cross country team handed Cranberry its first dual-meet defeat since 2017 with a 22-33 decision on Wednesday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action.
Franklin’s Sydney May piled up 30 assists and served for 21 points and Sydni Hoobler recorded a triple double as the Knights knocked off visiting Mercer, 25-6, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match on Tuesday night at the Castle.
LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University defensive lineman Robert Lachmann earned the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors after helping the Golden Eagles blast Lock Haven, 44-7 on Saturday.
FOXBURG — Clarion’s golf team wrapped up a dominant regular season on Monday at Foxburg Country Club, claiming the ninth-and-final KSAC mega match of the year to make it a season sweep by winning all nine matches.
FOXBURG — Jenna Stefanacci served for 19 points while adding 26 assists as Allegheny-Clarion Valley posted a sweep over visiting Sheffield by scores of 25-19, 25-10, 25-12 in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Saturday.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley quarterback Cam Wagner passed for six touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Bulldogs ambushed Keystone, 42-7 in a matchup of two unbeaten District 9 League football teams on Friday night.
Rocky Grove’s Aaron Wetjen was the individual champion and Franklin was the team champion during Thursday’s mega golf match at Wanango Country Club, but it was Oil City that garnered the biggest honor as the Oilers were crowned as the 2022 Region 4 champions.
SHARON — Franklin’s Gabby LaJeunesse reached a defensive milestone while third-string setter Sophia Rondinelli stepped up with 32 assists as the red-hot Knights logged a 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18 victory over homestanding Sharon Thursday night in a Region 3 volleyball matchup.
Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth recorded a hat trick in the first half Wednesday evening and he also added a pair of assists as the Knights rolled to a 13-0 home win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.
CLARION — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that it’s still the top dog in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference as the Bobcats swept visiting Keystone, 25-17, 26-24, 25-18, on Tuesday in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season and also assisted on four other goals Monday night as the Knights cruised to a 10-0 home win over Eisenhower in Region 4 boys soccer play.
After giving General McLane a tough battle last season, the Franklin Knights football team was looking for a repeat performance against the Lancers in their home opener on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.
CLARION — Connor Kopnitsky ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Central Clarion improved to 3-0 on the season following a 43-6 win over Union/A-C Valley in District 9 football action Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Franklin dropped the opening set, but the Knights stormed back to win three straight in a 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Thursday at the Castle.
After starting off the season with two road games, the Franklin Knights football team will hold its home opener against visiting General McLane at 7 p.m. tonight on the school’s new-and-improved turf field.
Oil City will put its undefeated 2-0 record on the line tonight as it travels to North East to take on an unfamiliar foe in the Grape Pickers, who carry an 0-2 record into the contest. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in the non-region contest.
Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw ran to first-place finishes in the varsity boys and girls races at Cranberry on Wednesday, but it was the host Berries’ depth that proved to be the difference in wins over both the Knights and Karns City.
Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race and Kennedy Liederbach took first in the varsity girls race as Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams posted a non-region sweep over homestanding Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Two Mile Run County Park.
Gage Haniwalt netted a pair of goals while Chippy Whitling contributed a goal and an assist as the Franklin boys soccer team recorded a 4-2 victory over visiting Warren in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
TITUSVILLE — On an ideal day for scoring, Titusville’s Peyton Madden fired a 76 to earn medalist honors, but Oil City came away with a one-point victory over the host Rockets in the second Region 4 mega match of the season.