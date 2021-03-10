Wingard's double-double leads Keystone into semifinals

KNOX - Keystone's Bret Wingard notched a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 11-for-12 from the free throw line as the Panthers edged Clarion-Limestone, 54-50, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at Keystone High School Tuesday night.

Coach Greg Heath's Panthers (15-4) set the tone in the first half, jumping out to a 17-6 lead at the end of one before extending the lead to 34-18 at halftime. The Lion tried to climb back into the game with a 20-point third quarter that set the score at 43-38 entering the fourth, but the Panthers held on for the win.

