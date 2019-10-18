Hailey Yard had herself a game to remember on Thursday, netting all of Franklin's goals in a 5-1 victory over visiting Titusville in a non-region girls soccer contest.
Yard's first goal came midway through the first half on an assist from Natalie Doty before she followed it up a few minutes later with a second goal, this one assisted by Caleigh Russell. Then with 15 minutes remaining before the break, Yard notched a hat trick by depositing her third goal on another helper from Doty, setting the halftime score at 3-0.