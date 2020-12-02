Yeany captures Formula 4 U.S. title

Contributed photo. Hunter Yeany poses with the trophy he received for winning the 2020 Formula 4 United States Championship.

Hunter Yeany, the son of Clarion area natives Rob and Nicole (Kennedy) Yeany, was recently crowned season champion in the 2020 Formula 4 United States Championship.

Yeany, 15, clinched the title while setting a new world record, becoming the youngest driver to earn a Federation Internationale de l`Automobile (FIA) F4 title. With the championship, Yeany received a $230,000 scholarship to graduate into Formula Regional Americas Championship for the 2021 season.

