After taking a four-year hiatus, Oil City and Corry renewed its rivalry on the gridiron last season for the first time since 2017. The result was a 55-6 rout in favor of the Oilers.
The Blue and White will be looking to duplicate that success tonight as they travel to Corry after rumbling to a 76-0 victory in Week 1 over Warren. And, while the Beavers didn’t get a win in their opener, they more than held their own on the road against Meadville, falling just 27-14, so OC may be in for a tougher test this week.
CARDRONA, New Zealand — Brooklyn DePriest, the son of Oil City High School graduate Jarrod DePriest, was the top United States finisher and sixth overall on Sunday in the 2023 Park & Pipe Junior World Slopestyle Championships.
Franklin got a pair of goals from Chippy Whitling and a goal and an assist from defenseman Caleb Griffin and the Knights went on the record a 4-1 win over visiting Warren in the Knights’ home and Region 4 opener on Wednesday.
WEST SUNBURY — Kelsey Hanna took first place as the Cranberry girls cross country team took the top five slots in rolling to a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference- and season-opening 15-45 win on Wednesday over homestanding Moniteau.
CLARION — Hadley Campbell served for 13 points while also adding seven kills and six digs as Clarion’s girls volleyball team rolled in its season opener with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 victory over visiting Cranberry on Tuesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference play.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Kameron Kerle took home medalist honors with a 37 as Clarion came away with the team victory as well in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys golf mega match held Monday at Slippery Rock Golf Club.
GROVE CITY — Franklin goalie Reston Weismann made 12 saves in goal, including three crucial stops, as the Knights battled to a 0-0 tie with homestanding Grove City on Monday in a non-region boys soccer match.
BROOKVILLE — Central Clarion’s Noah Naser ran for four touchdowns while Jase Ferguson ran for a score and threw for another as the Wildcats opened up the 2023 season with a 49-27 road win over Brookville on Friday night.
For the first three plus quarters of Friday’s season-opening football game at Franklin High School, the Knights were well within striking distance of visiting Titusville as they trailed 19-16 with 11:55 remaining in the final quarter of the Region 4 matchup.
Oil City and Warren have been squaring off against one another on the gridiron since 1900, but of the previous 100-plus matchups, none have ever been quite as one-sided as what took place Friday night at the Oil Field.
CONNEAUT LAKE — Oil City’s Jacob Teeter fired an 82 on Thursday as the Oilers featured a balanced attack to pull out a victory in a Region 4 mega golf match, which was held at Oakland Beach Golf Course.
After battling it out in a one-point decision to open the campaign last year, the Franklin and Titusville football teams will square off again to open the 2023 season tonight in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Mary Matyasovsky, Megan Blasko and Eryn Conner swept the singles matches as the visiting Wilmington girls tennis team played spoiler in Oil City’s home and season debut with a 5-0 victory in Region 1 play.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Led by a solid pitching performance from “Professor” Ryan Briggs and a powerful offensive attack, Bison Bulls captured the USA Softball 10-Man Modified Open tournament this past weekend at the Shenango Township Complex in Mercer County.
NORTH EAST — Despite windy conditions and greens that were double-rolled and cut, Clarion High School golfer Kameron Kerle earned medalist honors Thursday after firing a 78 in the District 10 Preview golf invitational, which featured 12 of the top high school teams in northwestern Pennsylvania.
FOXBURG — Cranberry’s Mallory McMasters shot the low round of the day with a 49, but Moniteau took home the team title for the second straight time on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match played at Foxburg Country Club.
It may have taken a little longer than expected, but former Oil City and United States Olympian Melinda (Hale) Rhoads will be one of seven new inductees into the Slippery Rock University Athletics Hall of Fame.
After securing top finishes at both the Camp Perry Open and the USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Championships, it was time to compete once again at the national level for young rifle shooter, Jack Ogoreuc.
MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico — Evie Bliss took her javelin throwing to the international arena on Sunday and she more than held her own, earning the silver medal at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships held in Puerto Rico.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hayden Smith made it back-to-back championships as he claimed gold in the high jump for the second year in a row at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which were held on Wednesday at Drake University in Iowa.
MEADVILLE — Easton Straub scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night as St. Marys captured the Section 1 10U Little League championship with a 3-2 nailbiter over Franklin.
Logan Fink, an amateur mixed-martial arts fighter from Franklin, improved to 3-1 in his young career with a victory over Drew Landefeld as part of the 247 FC: Brawl in the Burgh 17 main card last Saturday night at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Fans, players (and mayors!) alike couldn’t have asked for a better day in which to celebrate their 25th season this past Wednesday as the Oil City 55-Plus Softball League held a “Fan Appreciation Day” at the Mitchell Avenue ballfields in commemoration of their league, which began play back in 1999.
MEADVILLE — Chase Barrett had a big night at the plate and also saw time on the mound as Franklin’s 10U Little League all-stars baseball team advanced to the championship round of the Section 1 tournament following a 13-10 win over FLAG on Wednesday night in the losers’ bracket final.
SAEGERTOWN — Lance Stevenson pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball and also homered and drove in four runs Tuesday night to lead DuBois to a 10-2 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Section 1 Little League 12U baseball tournament.