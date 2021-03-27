There are many who are basking in the Pac-12 Conference's historic run in the NCAA Tournament. Commissioner Larry Scott is hoping that getting four teams in the Sweet 16 will bode well for the conference's future.
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government waived its mandatory 14-day quarantine period for players acquired by Canadian NHL teams from U.S. clubs “under national interest grounds” ahead of the league’s April 12 trade deadline.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Needing to win the final hole to advance, Bob MacIntrye drilled a driver to 3 feet of the cup on he 371-yard 18th hole. Moments later, Sergio Garcia ended one of the record eight sudden-death playoffs with a hole-in-one.
Oregon State University leaders are suing to block disclosure of details about an investigation of abuse allegations in their volleyball program, even as they tout a refreshed mission for transparency following their president’s resignation over the handling of sexual-misconduct cases at ano…
ROME (AP) — A botched anti-racism campaign launch involving a painting of apes. Consistent failures to punish clubs whose fans direct monkey chants at black players. A scathing verbal attack from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who lambasted Italian soccer authorities for “hiding the truth”…
More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been dispensed at Major League Baseball stadiums, with the Oakland Coliseum and Marlins Park among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jared McCann scored a pair of power-play goals, Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo's winless streak to 16 straight with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Reigning NL batting champion Juan Soto left Washington’s 7-3 exhibition loss against the Miami Marlins in the middle of the first inning Thursday with what manager Dave Martinez said was a cramp in his right calf.
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Michelle Wie West struggled through a round of 9-over 81 in her first tournament in nearly two years, while Inbee Park shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the Kia Classic at Aviara.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bob MacIntyre grew up playing the rough-and-tumble Scottish sport of shinty, and he had more than enough fight to give Dustin Johnson all he could handle Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Uriel Antuna scored following a sloppy giveaway by Sebastian Soto in the 45th minute, and Mexico beat the United States 1-0 at Guadalajara on Wednesday night in qualifying for the men’s Olympic soccer tournament.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting No. 2 Texas A&M to an 84-82 victory over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract with Jacksonville on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.