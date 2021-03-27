SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami to acquire the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.

The Niners announced Friday they are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and their compensatory third-rounder in 2022 to get the third overall pick.

Oregon State sues AP to stifle request in volleyball case
  • By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

Oregon State University leaders are suing to block disclosure of details about an investigation of abuse allegations in their volleyball program, even as they tout a refreshed mission for transparency following their president’s resignation over the handling of sexual-misconduct cases at ano…

AP Interview: Serie A trying to get it right on anti-racism
  • By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — A botched anti-racism campaign launch involving a painting of apes. Consistent failures to punish clubs whose fans direct monkey chants at black players. A scathing verbal attack from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who lambasted Italian soccer authorities for “hiding the truth”…

Penguins rattle Sabres
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jared McCann scored a pair of power-play goals, Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo's winless streak to 16 straight with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night.

Nixon buzzer beater in OT lifts A&M over Iowa State 84-82
  • By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting No. 2 Texas A&M to an 84-82 victory over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.