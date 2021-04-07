Accuser speaks out against Texans' Watson

HOUSTON (AP) - The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit spoke publicly on Tuesday, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and that he needs to be held accountable for his actions.
During a news conference, Ashley Solis said she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It was April 7, 2003. Exactly 18 years ago Wednesday, Syracuse defeated Kansas to win the NCAA men’s basketball national championship. The biggest win in school history, the biggest win in the Hall of Fame career of Orange coach Jim Boeheim.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out eight in seven smooth innings to send the Athletics to their worst start in more than a century, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat winless Oakland 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings in his most dominant start since joining the New York Yankees, overwhelming the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for his first win this season.
Becoming national champion was a far-fetched dream when Scott Drew first uttered that possibility during his introduction as Baylor’s coach after taking over a decimated and scandal-plagued program nearly 18 years ago.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting pitchers Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin, closer Brad Hand and four position players expected in the lineup — left fielder Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes — were put on the 10-day injured list by the Washing…
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Susanna Frare said her family decided to take a "calculated risk" attending the home opener of the Texas Rangers, the first major U.S. pro sports event to approach capacity in a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago.
DENVER (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year's Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia's voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Jeff Green made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets overcome the early loss of James Harden to beat the New York Knicks 114-112 on Monday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's rare for there to be an abundance of intrigue associated with an otherwise mundane workout the day before a baseball club opens its regular season. Run the bases. Field. Hit. Yawn.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth was a 20-year-old with a 30-year-old head on his shoulders when he first played the Masters and nearly won until Bubba Watson rallied over the last 11 holes to beat him.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike had their chances at championships for Stanford that fell short before the sisters finally celebrated one in San Antonio when the Cardinal finally got it done again.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined Monday for his role in an on-field brawl during the season's opening weekend, the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-f…
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Robert MacIntyre was 12 tournaments into his rookie season on the European Tour when he wanted to go home to Scotland, a surprise only because of his blue-collar nature to never shy away from a fight.