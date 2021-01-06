NEW YORK (AP) - On an Alabama team stacked with stars, DeVonta Smith emerged as the best player in college football.

Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 seasons Tuesday night, breaking the monopoly quarterbacks have had on college football's most prestigious award by beating out three of them.

NCAA March Madness to be held entirely in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA announced Monday that all 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steelers still confident

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered a very on-brand answer when asked whether he's comfortable with where his team is at heading into the playoffs.

John Elway says he'll hire a GM who will report to him

  • By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — John Elway announced a major change in the Denver Broncos’ football operations Monday, saying he’ll hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster.

Stephen Curry has career-high 62, Warriors beat Blazers
Stephen Curry has career-high 62, Warriors beat Blazers

  • By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.