TOKYO (AP) — Over and over, year after year, the stewards of the Olympics say it: The Games aren't supposed to be political. But how do you avoid politics when you're trying to pull off an event of this complexity during a lethal and protracted pandemic?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Will Smith connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from five runs down to defeat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Tuesday night in the second game of a pivotal series between NL West rivals.
FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Cat Osterman dominated as the United States began its quest to regain the Olympic softball gold medal, 13 years after she lost the championship game, pitching one-hit ball over six innings and striking out nine to beat Italy 2-0 Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Exactly three weeks after suffering a knee injury that appeared to put his future in doubt, Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in half a century.
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by the tally of COVID-19 cases that arise because eliminating risk is impossible, the head of the World Health Organization told sports officials Wednesday as events began in Japan.
FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics got underway after a one-year delay when Japan pitcher Ukiko Ueno started Australia's Michelle Cox with a ball at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday (8:02 p.m EDT Tuesday ) to open the women's softball tournament before a nearly empty Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics, but it's unclear if the vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francis…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Buster Posey and Wilmer Flores hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, Thairo Estrada had a key double in the seventh and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 in the opener of a pivotal four-game series between the NL West rivals.