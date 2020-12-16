MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

"I'm blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years," the two-time reigning MVP posted Tuesday on his social media platforms.

Taillon's return on track
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The videos from Jameson Taillon come every few days, a reminder to Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton what hopefully awaits when spring training begins.

+8
Stanford's VanDerveer poised to break wins record by Summitt
  • By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer and Tennessee's Pat Summitt planned home-and-home series whenever their schedules allowed, two power programs in opposite regions of the country ready to test their teams against a fellow great. Ready to challenge themselves as coaches, too.