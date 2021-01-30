AP source: Cardinals to acquire Arenado from Rockies

NOLAN ARENADO

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized, a person familiar with the swap tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the trade had not yet been finalized.

National Sports
AP

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

National Sports
AP

Dartmouth reinstates 5 sports, accused of violating Title IX

  • By LISA RATHKE Associated Press

Dartmouth College is reinstating five sports that it eliminated and will do an external review of the athletic department’s policies, practices, and governance, after being accused of not offering equal intercollegiate participation opportunities to women as compared to men.

Bruins beat up on Penguins, 4-1
National Sports

Bruins beat up on Penguins, 4-1

BOSTON (AP) - Anders Bjork's pass deflected off a defender's rear end and Sean Kuraly's leg to break a second-period tie and help the Boston Bruins win their fourth straight game, 4-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

Luna Rossa leads American Magic 2-0 in challenger semifinals
National Sports
AP

Luna Rossa leads American Magic 2-0 in challenger semifinals

  • By STEVE McMORRAN AP Sports Writer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — High winds and harsh reality blew away American Magic’s hope of a fairytale return to the America’s Cup challenger series when Italy’s Luna Rossa won both races Friday on the first day of the best-of-seven semifinals.

Rutherford resigns as Pens' GM
National Sports

Rutherford resigns as Pens' GM

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a Hockey Hall of Famer who helped lead the team to a pair of Stanley Cup titles, resigned abruptly on Wednesday.