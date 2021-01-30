AP source: Cardinals to acquire Arenado from Rockies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized, a person familiar with the swap tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the trade had not yet been finalized.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Viktor Hovland birdied his final for a 7-under 65 on Torrey Pines’ tough South Course on a rainy, miserable Friday, giving him a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Famers Insurance Open.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Construction of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began long before Tom Brady decided the once-downtrodden team had most of what he needed to have an opportunity to build on his legacy of championships.
Dartmouth College is reinstating five sports that it eliminated and will do an external review of the athletic department’s policies, practices, and governance, after being accused of not offering equal intercollegiate participation opportunities to women as compared to men.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman knows the New York Yankees are taking big risks by adding pitchers Corey Kluber and Jameson Tallion, who have combined to pitch one inning during the past two seasons, and letting go of Masahiro Tanaka.
BOSTON (AP) - Anders Bjork's pass deflected off a defender's rear end and Sean Kuraly's leg to break a second-period tie and help the Boston Bruins win their fourth straight game, 4-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — High winds and harsh reality blew away American Magic’s hope of a fairytale return to the America’s Cup challenger series when Italy’s Luna Rossa won both races Friday on the first day of the best-of-seven semifinals.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Alex Noren after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sara Goodrum has been promoted to minor league hitting coordinator by the Milwaukee Brewers, apparently making her the first woman to have that role in any Major League Baseball organization.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rory McIlroy is playing the Farmers Insurance Open for just the third time, looking for his first tour victory since 2019 while getting a feel for the course that will host the U.S. Open in June.
Washington’s second-half schedule might not be as jam-packed as first thought, after the NBA said Wednesday it was rescheduling some Wizards games after a half-dozen of their contests were postponed in recent weeks for virus-related reasons.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Left-handed starter Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Wednesday, giving the team a fourth member of a rotation led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.