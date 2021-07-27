Audition time in secondary

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Standing at just 5 feet 9 inches tall, Mike Hilton was the smallest player on the Steelers defense last season. But filling Hilton's shoes at slot corner after he signed a free agent contract with the Bengals in March will be one of the bigger challenges for the coaching staff this summer.

Hilton did a little bit of everything for the Steelers in their nickel package as the third corner. He could, of course, cover, but he was excellent in run support and gave an added dimension with his ability to blitz and provide pressure off the edge.

National Sports
AP

  • By The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The goal of Olympics imagery is to be immersive — to surround a picture's viewer with the sense of being there. And perhaps more than most sports, diving is actually ABOUT immersion — that immersion that inevitably happens at the moment when diver and water meet.

+3
National Sports

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Standing at just 5 feet 9 inches tall, Mike Hilton was the smallest player on the Steelers defense last season. But filling Hilton's shoes at slot corner after he signed a free agent contract with the Bengals in March will be one of the bigger challenges for the coaching s…

+2
National Sports
AP

  • By SALLY HO Associated Press

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An aggrieved Olympic surfing alternate forced into a futile race against time to catch a wave in Japan is slamming a competitor's officials as “selfish” for not being transparent about his rival's positive COVID-19 test that cost him a shot at the sport's historic Su…

+2
National Sports
AP

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week's draft, a person familiar with the situation said.

+2
National Sports
AP

  • By MARK LONG AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow is one of the first to arrive at Jacksonville Jaguars practice. He jogs onto the field, stretches a little, catches footballs from a Jugs machine, then finds his usual spot in the team’s warmup lines. He’s waaaay in the back, just in front of a rookie.

National Sports
AP

Surf's up: Favorites lose as pending storm stirs waves

  • By SALLY HO Associated Press

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — As a brewing storm stirred up the waves Monday during day two of surfing’s historic Olympic debut, there was a collapse of the favorites with some of the sport’s biggest stars failing to make their mark.