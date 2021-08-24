PITTSBURGH (AP) - Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night.

With the game tied in the eighth, No Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face Ke'Bryan Hayes with one out. Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, scoring Kevin Newman.

Grosjean successfully knocks down first IndyCar oval
Grosjean successfully knocks down first IndyCar oval

  • By JENNA FRYER - AP Auto Racing Writer

Romain Grosjean had modest goals for his first career race on an oval — finish all the laps, find a feel for this new style of racing and have a good time in his latest new adventure.

Battlin' Bucs rally to win
Battlin' Bucs rally to win

Winston TDs highlight Saints' 23-21 preseason win over Jags
Winston TDs highlight Saints' 23-21 preseason win over Jags

  • By BRETT MARTEL - AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jameis Winston completed touchdown passes of 43 and 29 yards to second-year pro Marquez Callaway, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21 in a preseason game on Monday night.

Stanton, Yankees win 10th straight, cool off Braves 5-1
Stanton, Yankees win 10th straight, cool off Braves 5-1

  • By PAUL NEWBERRY - AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the New York Yankees to their 10th straight victory, cooling off the streaking Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Monday night.

Fiesta Bowl, Caesars announce sports betting partnership

  • By DAVID BRANDT - AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced a multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment on Monday, pairing one of the biggest postseason college football games with legal sports gambling in Arizona.

English cricket's 'Hundred' looks to co-exist with test team
English cricket's 'Hundred' looks to co-exist with test team

  • By STEVE DOUGLAS - AP Sports Writer

While England’s national team was collapsing inside two sessions against India at Lord’s to lose the marquee test match of the summer, a huge crowd was gathering on the south coast for a decisive game in cricket’s newest and shortest format.

Cardinals stymie Buccos
Cardinals stymie Buccos

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday.

Ronaldo starts on the bench as Juventus wastes 2-goal lead
Ronaldo starts on the bench as Juventus wastes 2-goal lead

  • By DANIELLA MATAR - Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start as two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league on Sunday.

Giants beat A's with long ball as LaMonte Wade Jr. hits go-ahead homer in ninth

  • Kerry Crowley - The Mercury News (TNS)

OAKLAND, Calif. — During a miserable eighth-inning sequence, the Giants proved they might be one of the worst “small ball” teams in the majors as catcher Curt Casali failed to execute a sacrifice bunt before Brandon Crawford was caught stealing by A’s reliever Jake Diekman during a botched a…

Diggins-Smith has 25 points, leads Mercury past Dream 84-69

  • AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, Diana Taurasi added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener
Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener

  • By DANIELLA MATAR - Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — New Inter Milan signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored one goal and set up another as the Nerazzurri got their title defense off to a winning start with a 4-0 victory at home to Genoa on Saturday.

Freiburg deals demoralizing defeat to Dortmund in Bundesliga

  • By CIARÁN FAHEY - AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg put the brakes on Borussia Dortmund’s early-season optimism by holding on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a demoralizing blow for a team with ambitions of challenging for the title.

Liverpool beats Burnley 2-0 before full house at Anfield
Liverpool beats Burnley 2-0 before full house at Anfield

  • AP

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool marked its first game in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield in nearly 18 months by beating Burnley 2-0 on Saturday, with goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane earning their team a second straight win to open the season.