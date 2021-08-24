Battlin' Bucs rally to win

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night.
With the game tied in the eighth, No Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face Ke'Bryan Hayes with one out. Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, scoring Kevin Newman.
CHICAGO (AP) — Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs ended their longest home losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jameis Winston completed touchdown passes of 43 and 29 yards to second-year pro Marquez Callaway, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21 in a preseason game on Monday night.
Forget about whether the Padres' decision to fire pitching coach Larry Rothschild with 36 games to play, the Dodgers marching toward the Gaslamp Quarter and the team scrambling for its postseason life was the right move.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced a multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment on Monday, pairing one of the biggest postseason college football games with legal sports gambling in Arizona.
While England’s national team was collapsing inside two sessions against India at Lord’s to lose the marquee test match of the summer, a huge crowd was gathering on the south coast for a decisive game in cricket’s newest and shortest format.
MILAN (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start as two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league on Sunday.
OAKLAND, Calif. — During a miserable eighth-inning sequence, the Giants proved they might be one of the worst “small ball” teams in the majors as catcher Curt Casali failed to execute a sacrifice bunt before Brandon Crawford was caught stealing by A’s reliever Jake Diekman during a botched a…
ATLANTA (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, Diana Taurasi added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.
MILAN (AP) — New Inter Milan signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored one goal and set up another as the Nerazzurri got their title defense off to a winning start with a 4-0 victory at home to Genoa on Saturday.
BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg put the brakes on Borussia Dortmund’s early-season optimism by holding on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a demoralizing blow for a team with ambitions of challenging for the title.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool marked its first game in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield in nearly 18 months by beating Burnley 2-0 on Saturday, with goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane earning their team a second straight win to open the season.