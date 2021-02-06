LOS ANGELES (AP) - Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account. Bauer narrated the piece, which ended with him saying, "This season is about making sure history remembers us as we wish to be remembered. This season is about adding to our legacy. And I can't wait, Dodger fans."

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, a move that would save the New Orleans Saints considerable space under the salary cap next season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday night.

+7
  • By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help East Carolina stun fifth-ranked Houston 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates' first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades.