LOS ANGELES (AP) - Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account. Bauer narrated the piece, which ended with him saying, "This season is about making sure history remembers us as we wish to be remembered. This season is about adding to our legacy. And I can't wait, Dodger fans."
By DEREK GATOPOULOS and THEODORA TONGAS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Before she could join sailing classes near her home in Athens, Sofia Bekatorou had to show an instructor she could tie a basic knot properly. Passing the test at age 8 changed her life.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, a move that would save the New Orleans Saints considerable space under the salary cap next season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has voted to remove the name of J.G. Taylor Spink, former publisher of The Sporting News, from the award given annually by baseball’s Hall of Fame for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Dennis Schröder added 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers roared away in the second half for a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
MIAMI (AP) — Tony Trabert, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and former No. 1 player who went on to successful careers as a Davis Cup captain, broadcaster and executive, has died. He was 90 years old.
There will be about 25,000 fans inside Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday. One reason the Buccaneers and Chiefs won’t be playing before oceans of empty seats is Kansas City helped to prove it was possible to have folks in the stands.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The casual football fan is likely to describe the Kansas City Chiefs offense this way: a go-for-broke, throw-it-deep highlight reel built around a quarterback with record-setting arm strength and wide receivers boasting Olympic-caliber speed.
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy introduced a bill Thursday that would guarantee college athlete the right to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals while barring the NCAA, schools and conferences from imposing restrictions.
Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to abandon a popular tradition in which fans break into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players were isolating and getting tested for COVID-19 instead of playing tuneup tournaments four days before the Australian Open as concern grew over the impact on the year’s first tennis major.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help East Carolina stun fifth-ranked Houston 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates' first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades.
No additional NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the league said Wednesday, after nearly two dozen games had to be called off in the past month because of virus-related issues.