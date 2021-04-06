INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Heck, everyone's entitled to an off night. But that beatdown Baylor put on undefeated Gonzaga with the national title on the line - nobody saw that coming.

The fresh-as-can-be Bears obliterated wobbly-legged Gonzaga's march to perfection Monday night in an 86-70 runaway that brought this once-downtrodden program's first national title back home to Waco, Texas.

Rangers fill stands with fans

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Susanna Frare said her family decided to take a "calculated risk" attending the home opener of the Texas Rangers, the first major U.S. pro sports event to approach capacity in a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago.

+2
Bucs drop opening series

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Chicago Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Spieth ends drought with victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Jordan Spieth tapped in for par to win the British Open for his third major and 11th victory in just five years on the PGA Tour. He never imagined he would go 1,351 days before he felt that way again.

Bruins' offense too much for Pens

BOSTON (AP) - Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston's five-goal second period, and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.