INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Somebody will be doing a joyful Texas two-step after Baylor and Houston meet tonight in the Final Four.

It could be Bears coach Scott Drew, who built his now-mighty program from the ashes of one of the worst scandals in sports history. Led by guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, they've have rolled to their first semifinal since 1950 with the kind of joie de vivre nobody thought possible two decades ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

National Sports
AP

Houston police says it's investigating Texans QB Watson

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday.

+2
Bucs win season opener
National Sports

Bucs win season opener

CHICAGO (AP) - Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Thursday on a chilly opening day.

+4
Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL
National Sports
AP

Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP National Writer

A trio of men's basketball players asked NCAA President Mark Emmert during a video call Thursday to abide by, and enforce, Title IX gender equity rules and to create a waiver that would let college athletes start earning money from use of their names, images and likenesses this year.