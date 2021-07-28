Beatdown in the 'Burgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.
Narvaez's two-run homer started a three-run first inning, and his two-run single highlighted a five-run second against Luis Oviedo, who was making his first major league start.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.
TOKYO (AP) — Bent over in exhaustion before serving. Resting on his racket between points. Grasping for a rubber tube blowing cool air next to his seat on changeovers. Two medical timeouts and one visit from a trainer.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Tuesday night.
TOKYO (AP) — It's easy to think of the Olympics as epic, as a collection of significant moments stitched into a grand and thrilling narrative. And the Games are often certainly that. But sometimes the genius is in the details — not even the details of actual competition, necessarily, but the…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Kliavkoff had a lot on his plate in his first couple of months as Pac-12 commissioner — visiting campuses, discussing possible expansion of the College Football Playoff and athletes now being able to profit off their names, images and likenesses. That was only the b…
TOKYO (AP) — Angelina Melnikova, a celebrated gymnast from Russia, was gliding around the parallel bars when breaking news started rocketing around the world: her competitor, American superstar Simone Biles, was scratched from the competition.
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Japan won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 Tuesday in an emotional repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears.
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — The United States made it through to the quarterfinals of the women's Olympic soccer competition after a 0-0 draw with Australia on Tuesday before a group of Japanese schoolchildren.
TOKYO (AP) — The goal of Olympics imagery is to be immersive — to surround a picture's viewer with the sense of being there. And perhaps more than most sports, diving is actually ABOUT immersion — that immersion that inevitably happens at the moment when diver and water meet.
KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Somewhere between bringing a Masters green jacket home to Japan and trying to give the host nation an Olympic gold medal in golf, Hideki Matsuyama began to wonder if he would even get the chance to play.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Standing at just 5 feet 9 inches tall, Mike Hilton was the smallest player on the Steelers defense last season. But filling Hilton's shoes at slot corner after he signed a free agent contract with the Bengals in March will be one of the bigger challenges for the coaching s…
ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An aggrieved Olympic surfing alternate forced into a futile race against time to catch a wave in Japan is slamming a competitor's officials as “selfish” for not being transparent about his rival's positive COVID-19 test that cost him a shot at the sport's historic Su…
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week's draft, a person familiar with the situation said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Muller threw five scoreless innings to earn his second big league win, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 2-0 on Monday afternoon in the opener of a doubleheader with seven-inning games.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful quarterback Aaron Rodgers the three-time MVP will play for them this season, but says he doesn’t know whether he will arrive for the start of training camp.