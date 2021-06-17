Bell homers to hand Bucs 10th straight loss

AP Washington's Josh Bell follows through on a two-run home run in the seventh inning on Wednesday.

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (TNS) - The not-so-proud losers of 10 in a row, the Pirates needed this like they would PNC Park to fill with water and float away or the 2021 MLB draft to be inexplicably pushed to next summer.

One-run game. Seventh inning. Josh Bell at the plate. The former Pirate had been quiet for much of this series but cranked a four-seam fastball from David Bednar over the fence in right-center for a two-run homer that sealed a 3-1 Washington victory on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

