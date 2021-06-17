Bell homers to hand Bucs 10th straight loss

WASHINGTON (TNS) - The not-so-proud losers of 10 in a row, the Pirates needed this like they would PNC Park to fill with water and float away or the 2021 MLB draft to be inexplicably pushed to next summer.
One-run game. Seventh inning. Josh Bell at the plate. The former Pirate had been quiet for much of this series but cranked a four-seam fastball from David Bednar over the fence in right-center for a two-run homer that sealed a 3-1 Washington victory on Wednesday at Nationals Park.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped their 22nd straight road game Wednesday night, matching the 1963 Mets and '43 Philadelphia Athletics for the major league record with a 13-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series Wednesday night.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christen Press scored late in the first half, Lynn Williams added a goal in the final moments and the U.S. women’s national team wrapped up its Summer Series with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday night in the last match before settling on a lineup for the Olympics.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Katie Ledecky got started on a very busy night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials by winning the 200-meter freestyle Wednesday, claiming a spot in her second individual event at the Tokyo Games.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom left his start Wednesday night with right shoulder soreness after three perfect innings, yet another injury scare for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner amid a historic start to this season.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Former top 10 player CoCo Vandeweghe continued her resurgence on Wednesday, rallying to defeat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Birmingham grass-court tournament.
LONDON (AP) — Wild-card entry Jack Draper pulled off another surprising win on Wednesday at The Queen’s Club grass-court tournament, topping Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 7-6 (5), 7-6 (0) in a second-round matchup.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Belgium's players will kick the ball out of play in the 10th minute of their European Championship game against Denmark so the stadium can pay tribute to Christian Eriksen with a minute’s applause, striker Romelu Lukaku said Wednesday.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Josh Prenot failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Wednesday, a bitter blow for the silver medalist from the 2016 Rio Games.
All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard has a right knee injury that may keep him out of the Los Angeles Clippers' lineup for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Mike Yastrzemski hit a grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat delivered early goals and NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Tues…